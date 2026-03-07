Houston vs Oklahoma State College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 7

The No. 7 Houston Cougars (25-5, 13-4 Big 12) visit the Oklahoma State Cowboys (18-12, 6-11 Big 12) in Big 12 action at Gallagher-Iba Arena, tipping off at 12 p.m. ET on Saturday, March 7, 2026.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Houston vs. Oklahoma State Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, March 7, 2026

Saturday, March 7, 2026 Game time: 12 p.m. ET

12 p.m. ET TV channel: CBS

CBS Location: Stillwater, Oklahoma

Stillwater, Oklahoma Arena: Gallagher-Iba Arena

Houston vs. Oklahoma State Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Houston win (78.5%)

Before you wager on Saturday's Houston-Oklahoma State spread (Houston -12.5) or over/under (149.5 points), read the betting insights and trends below.

Houston vs. Oklahoma State: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Houston is 15-15-0 ATS this season.

Oklahoma State has compiled a 13-17-0 ATS record so far this year.

Houston covers the spread when it is a 12.5-point favorite or more 58.8% of the time. That's more often than Oklahoma State covers as an underdog of 12.5 or more (50%).

Against the spread, the Cougars have performed better when playing at home, covering nine times in 16 home games, and four times in eight road games.

In 2025-26 against the spread, the Cowboys have a lower winning percentage at home (.389, 7-11-0 record) than away (.444, 4-5-0).

Houston is 9-8-0 against the spread in conference action this season.

Oklahoma State has seven wins against the spread in 17 Big 12 games this season.

Houston vs. Oklahoma State: Moneyline Betting Stats

Houston has come away with 21 wins in the 25 contests it has been listed as the moneyline favorite in this season.

The Cougars have been a -847 moneyline favorite on 14 occasions this season and won every game.

Oklahoma State has won four of the 16 games it was the underdog on the moneyline this season (25%).

The Cowboys have played in three games as a moneyline underdog with odds of +570 or longer without earning a win.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Houston has a 89.4% chance of walking away with the win.

Houston vs. Oklahoma State Head-to-Head Comparison

Houston was 182nd in the country in points scored (73.7 per game) and best in points allowed (58.7) last season.

Last season, Houston was 96th in the nation in rebounds (33.3 per game) and 10th-best in rebounds allowed (26.9).

Last season Houston was ranked 292nd in college basketball in assists with 12 per game.

In terms of turnovers, Houston was third-best in college basketball in committing them (8.4 per game) last season. It was 85th in forcing them (12.3 per game).

Offensively, Oklahoma State put up 73 points per game (203rd-ranked in college basketball) last season. It surrendered 76.3 points per contest at the other end of the court (299th-ranked).

Oklahoma State grabbed 30.9 boards per game (239th-ranked in college basketball) last year, while allowing 31.7 rebounds per contest (211th-ranked).

Last season Oklahoma State ranked 245th in college basketball in assists, putting up 12.7 per game.

Oklahoma State ranked 23rd-best in the nation by forcing 14 turnovers per game. It ranked 332nd in college basketball by committing 13.1 turnovers per contest.

