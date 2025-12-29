Houston vs Middle Tennessee College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 29

The Houston Cougars (11-1) hope to continue a four-game home win streak when they host the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (7-4) on December 29, 2025.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Houston vs. Middle Tennessee Game Info and Odds

Game day: Monday, December 29, 2025

Monday, December 29, 2025 Game time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Arena: Fertitta Center

Houston vs. Middle Tennessee Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Houston win (91.5%)

Read the betting insights and trends below before making a bet on Monday's Houston-Middle Tennessee spread (Houston -27.5) or total (136.5 points).

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Houston vs. Middle Tennessee: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Houston has put together a 6-6-0 ATS record so far this year.

Middle Tennessee has put together a 4-4-0 ATS record so far this year.

Middle Tennessee covers the spread when it is a 27.5-point underdog or more 100% of the time. That's more often than Houston covers as a favorite of 27.5 or more (80%).

The Cougars did a better job covering the spread in road games (7-3-0) than they did in home games (10-7-0) last season.

The Blue Raiders' winning percentage against the spread at home was .462 (6-7-0) last season. On the road, it was .692 (9-4-0).

Houston vs. Middle Tennessee: Moneyline Betting Stats

Houston has been chosen as the moneyline favorite in eight games this year and has walked away with the win seven times (87.5%) in those games.

The Cougars have played as a favorite of -33333 or more just one time this year and came away with a win in that game.

Middle Tennessee has gone 3-4 in games it was listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 42.9% of those games).

The Blue Raiders have yet to play a game with moneyline odds of +4000 or longer.

Houston has an implied victory probability of 99.7% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Houston vs. Middle Tennessee Head-to-Head Comparison

Houston has a +234 scoring differential, topping opponents by 19.5 points per game. It is putting up 79.5 points per game to rank 137th in college basketball and is giving up 60.0 per outing to rank fourth in college basketball.

Emanuel Sharp is 99th in the country with a team-high 17.6 points per game.

Middle Tennessee outscores opponents by 6.6 points per game (posting 78.0 points per game, 178th in college basketball, and allowing 71.4 per contest, 138th in college basketball) and has a +73 scoring differential.

Jahvin Carter leads Middle Tennessee, averaging 13.0 points per game (543rd in college basketball).

The 34.2 rebounds per game the Cougars average rank 140th in the nation, and are 6.1 more than the 28.1 their opponents collect per contest.

Chris Cenac Jr. paces the team with 7.5 rebounds per game (107th in college basketball play).

The Blue Raiders average 34.9 rebounds per game (107th in college basketball) while conceding 32.5 per contest to opponents. They outrebound opponents by 2.4 boards per game.

Torey Alston's 8.3 rebounds per game lead the Blue Raiders and rank 61st in the nation.

Houston ranks 88th in college basketball with 102.9 points scored per 100 possessions, and third in college basketball defensively with 77.6 points conceded per 100 possessions.

The Blue Raiders average 96.8 points per 100 possessions on offense (197th in college basketball), and allow 88.5 points per 100 possessions (103rd in college basketball).

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!