Houston vs Kansas College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Big 12 Tournament

The No. 2 seed Houston Cougars (27-5, 14-4 Big 12) will take the court in the Big 12 tournament against the No. 3 seed Kansas Jayhawks (23-9, 12-6 Big 12), Friday at 9:30 p.m. ET live on ESPN.

Houston vs. Kansas Game Info and Odds

Game day: Friday, March 13, 2026

Friday, March 13, 2026 Game time: 9:30 p.m. ET

9:30 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Arena: T-Mobile Center

Houston vs. Kansas Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Houston win (67.2%)

Take a look at some betting insights for Houston (-5.5) versus Kansas on Friday. The total is set at 135.5 points for this game.

Houston vs. Kansas: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Houston has put together a 15-17-0 ATS record so far this year.

Kansas has covered 20 times in 32 games with a spread this year.

Houston (13-13) covers a higher percentage of games when it is favored by 5.5 points or more this season (50%) than Kansas (1-3) does as a 5.5+-point underdog (25%).

In home games, the Cougars have a better record against the spread (9-7-0) compared to their ATS record on the road (4-5-0).

The Jayhawks have been better against the spread at home (10-5-0) than away (5-6-0) this year.

Houston's record against the spread in conference play is 9-10-0.

Kansas' Big 12 record against the spread is 11-8-0.

Houston vs. Kansas: Moneyline Betting Stats

Houston has been the moneyline favorite in 27 games this season and has come away with the win 23 times (85.2%) in those contests.

This season, the Cougars have been victorious 21 times in 22 chances when named as a favorite of at least -240 or better on the moneyline.

Kansas has been the moneyline underdog 11 total times this season. Kansas has gone 6-5 in those games.

The Jayhawks have a 1-3 record (winning only 25% of their games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +195 or longer.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Houston has a 70.6% chance of walking away with the win.

Houston vs. Kansas Head-to-Head Comparison

Houston is outscoring opponents by 14.7 points per game with a +469 scoring differential overall. It puts up 77.5 points per game (141st in college basketball) and gives up 62.8 per contest (second in college basketball).

Kingston Flemings' team-leading 16.5 points per game ranks 185th in college basketball.

Kansas has a +228 scoring differential, topping opponents by 7.1 points per game. It is putting up 76.5 points per game, 160th in college basketball, and is allowing 69.4 per outing to rank 62nd in college basketball.

Tre White paces Kansas, averaging 14.1 points per game (398th in college basketball).

The Cougars rank 136th in the country at 32.6 rebounds per game. That's 3.6 more than the 29 their opponents average.

Chris Cenac Jr. tops the Cougars with 7.4 rebounds per game (111th in college basketball action).

The 36 rebounds per game the Jayhawks accumulate rank 26th in the nation, three more than the 33 their opponents record.

Flory Bidunga is 27th in college basketball with 9.1 rebounds per game, leading the Jayhawks.

Houston averages 103.3 points per 100 possessions on offense (59th in college basketball), and gives up 83.8 points per 100 possessions (sixth in college basketball).

The Jayhawks rank 184th in college basketball with 97.7 points scored per 100 possessions, and 40th defensively with 88.6 points conceded per 100 possessions.

