Houston Texans Odds to Win 2025 Super Bowl

Odds updated as of 8:16 p.m.

The Houston Texans' current odds to win the Super Bowl (+1700) place them sixth in the league.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important info regarding Texans Super Bowl futures, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Texans Postseason Odds

Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +1700 (Bet $100 to win $1,700)

+1700 (Bet $100 to win $1,700) Preseason Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +1500 (Bet $100 to win $1,500)

+1500 (Bet $100 to win $1,500) Odds to Win the AFC South: -1449 (Bet $1,449 to win $100)

Texans Stats Insights

On the defensive side of the ball, the Texans have been a top-five unit, ranking fourth-best by allowing only 297.1 yards per game. They rank 14th on offense (342.9 yards per game).

On offense, the Texans rank 14th in the NFL with 23.5 points per game. Meanwhile, they rank 11th in points allowed (297.1 points allowed per contest).

Houston ranks 14th in pass offense (221.5 passing yards per game) and sixth in pass defense (188.3 passing yards allowed per game) this season.

From an offensive standpoint, the Texans rank 13th in the NFL with 121.4 rushing yards per game. Meanwhile, they rank ninth in rushing yards allowed per contest (108.8).

Houston is averaging a 38.2% third-down percentage offensively this year (17th in NFL), and is giving up a 35.5% third-down conversion rate (12th) on defense.

This season, the Texans are accumulating 5.6 yards per play on offense (18th in the league), while sporting the fifth-best yards per play on defense in the NFL (5.3).

Houston has forced 20 total turnovers (fourth in NFL) this season and have turned it over 12 times (14th in NFL) for a turnover margin of +8, the fifth-best in the league.

Texans Betting Insights

The Texans' Super Bowl odds (+1700) place them sixth-best in the NFL, but according to computer rankings they are only 10th-best.

Sportsbooks have moved the Texans' Super Bowl odds down from +1500 at the beginning of the season to +1700. Among all teams in the NFL, that is the third-smallest change.

The Texans' chances of winning the Super Bowl, based on their odds, are 5.6%.

Texans Leaders

C.J. Stroud has thrown for 2,628 yards, completing 63.4% of his passes and recording 12 touchdowns and seven interceptions this season. He's also run for 174 yards (15.8 ypg) on 35 carries.

Joe Mixon has 764 rushing yards on 171 carries with 10 touchdowns. He's also tacked on 18 catches for 203 yards (25.4 per game) and one touchdown via the passing game.

Nico Collins' team-leading 621 yards as a receiver have come on 36 catches (out of 52 targets) with three touchdowns.

Tank Dell has hauled in 39 receptions totaling 448 yards, finding the end zone two times.

Danielle Hunter has racked up 7.5 sacks to lead the team, while also recording 10.0 TFL and 30 tackles.

Calen Bullock has picked off a team-high four passes. He also has 30 tackles and eight passes defended to his name.

Every Team's Odds to Win the Super Bowl