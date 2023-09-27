Horse Racing Best Bets for Wednesday 9/27/23

According to numberFire Racing's projections, these are the best bets to make today at FanDuel Racing.

#5 Paradise Pride - Delaware Park, R1 (12:30 p.m. ET)

PARADISE PRIDE is turned out quickly after completing the five-timer last time and is hard to look past in this form. El Hermano gets class relief back on the dirt and can chase the selection home. King Cairo ran well in a better race last time and is another that comes into contention. Bet now at FanDuel

#4 Just Great - Delaware Park, R5 (2:30 p.m. ET)

JUST GREAT came right away from the pack when winning a state-bred allowance on debut at the end of last month and can double up here. Lubu posted a good time whilst making a winning start to her career and appeals as best of the remainder. Designer was disqualified and placed second after passing the post first on debut and can complete the places. Bet now at FanDuel

#10 Husband Material – Delaware Park, R6 (3:00 p.m. ET)

HUSBAND MATERIAL has a wide draw to overcome but won't lack for any assistance from the saddle and can go one better than last time. Prophets Voice drops back into claiming company and has a decent chance on these terms. Coronova has a bit to prove at the distance but merits a second look on the back of his narrow defeat last time. Bet now at FanDuel

