Horse Racing Best Bets for Tuesday 9/26/23

According to numberFire Racing's projections, these are the best bets to make today at FanDuel Racing.

#2 Neigh Dude – Parx Racing, R1 (12:40 PM EST)

Neigh Dude looks best at the weights and can return to winning ways dropping into this lowly claimer. Rudy Rod should be sharper for the recent run and can make his presence felt. Little Harbour is also entitled to be on the premises. Bet Now at FanDuel

#5 Special Pal - Finger Lakes, R3 (2:13 PM EST)

Special Pal was beaten just a neck on debut here and can make amends at the second time of asking. Joyful Departure has been working well in preparation for her racecourse debut for a barn with a strong first-time-out record and can chase the selection home. Rubys Mission may have to settle for minor money once more. Bet Now at FanDuel

#1 Lieutenant Sam - Finger Lakes, R6 (3:40 PM EST)

Lieutenant Sam drops into a low-grade claimer and has an excellent chance at the weights. Matt Doyle should find this easier than of late and is likely to be thereabouts as well. Angelic Mission can't be ruled out of it either. Bet Now at FanDuel

Looking for more horse racing betting opportunities? Head over to FanDuel Racing to see all of today’s horse racing odds.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!