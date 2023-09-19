Horse Racing Best Bets for Tuesday 9/19/23

According to numberFire Racing's projections, these are the best bets to make today at FanDuel Racing.

#3 Trepat – Parx Racing, R4 (2:01 p.m. ET)

Trepat gets class relief and has a decent chance on these terms for a barn in great form at this venue. J Wass has been placed the last two and looks sure to be on the premises once more. Haney Boys ran well on reappearance last time and should be thereabouts, as well.

#9 From Hello – Parx Racing, R5 (2:28 p.m. ET)

From Hello should find this starter allowance contest easier than her recent assignments and can land a second career success. Tap It Up arrives here in a very good vein of form and is likely to go close, too. Istria has some good efforts on the turf and also merits a closer look.

#1 Yo Yo Mon – Mountaineer Park, R5 (8:40 p.m. ET)

Yo Yo Mon has a good strike rate on the dirt and should give her backers a good run for their money back on the surface. Machtenhaironfire ran well back at this level last time and looks the likeliest to chase the selection home. Wolf Eyes was third in a better contest here last time and can fight it out for the minor places once more.

