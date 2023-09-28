Horse Racing Best Bets for Thursday 9/28/23

According to numberFire Racing's projections, these are the best bets to make today at FanDuel Racing.

#8 Rebel Red – Belmont At The Big A, R3 (2:09 PM EST)

Rebel Red is bred to be the part and showed plenty of ability when previously trained in Europe, he looks the way to go on first start for new barn. Quality Chic clocked a good time on latest start and is likely also to go close if taking his chance. Right To Win has hit the board on each start and can’t be ignored for powerful barn. Bet now at FanDuel

#6 The Illusionist – Charles Town, R6 (9:21 PM EST)

The Illusionist has a very good record when today’s jockey is on board and looks the one to beat back in a claimer. Primetime Jet has form to reverse with a few of these on most recent runs but is a danger if back to his best. Doc Elm made a successful start for this barn last time and has to be taken seriously. Bet now at FanDuel

