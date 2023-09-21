Horse Racing Best Bets for Thursday 9/21/23

According to numberFire Racing's projections, these are the best bets to make today at FanDuel Racing.

#6 Rowsie Express - Delaware Park, R2 (1:00 PM EST)

Rowsie Express has a good record on the dirt here and can resume winning ways getting class relief. Grand Arrow wasn't able to record the four-timer last time but produced a good piece of work last week and is a contender too. Titoschangedmyluck should find this easier and commands a closer look as well.

#1 Optimizme - Belterra Park, R6 (2:35 PM EST)

Optimizme drops into a lowly claimer and looks the clear pick at the weights returned to the dirt. Awesome Valor is facing an easier assignment than last time back on dirt and is taken to get second. Lucky Cat Too has form in the book that entitles her to be on the premises as well.

#5 Perfect Munnings - Belmont At The Big A, R8 (4:49 PM EST)

Perfect Munnings was an emphatic winner at Saratoga last time and rates a big player for a new barn having been claimed. Mariachi was unable to land a blow in a stakes race last time but can emerge second best getting class relief. Quick Return can fill out the 1-2-3.

