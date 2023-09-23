Horse Racing Best Bets for Saturday 9/23/23

According to numberFire Racing's projections, these are the best bets to make today at FanDuel Racing.

#5 Eddie The Great - Delaware Park, R4 (2:00 PM EST)

EDDIE THE GREAT has joined a barn that does well with new recruits and should find this easier than some of his most recent races. Secret Alliance gets class relief and should also go close. Ready Reward has a good record round here and can make his presence felt. Bet Now at FanDuel

#5 Amor Y Control - Gulfstream Park, R5 (2:54 PM EST)

AMOR Y CONTROL has gone close the last twice and can finally make amends here. Extra Indy finished behind the selection last time and may have to settle for minor money again. Shez Speightful has joined a barn in good form and has obvious claims. Bet Now at FanDuel

#4 Roses For Debra – Parx Racing, R8 (3:01 PM EST)

ROSES FOR DEBRA has been beaten just the once and looks the clear pick at the weights to gain a second graded stakes success. All That Magic is unbeaten on the turf and can fill the runner-up spot. Beren has the inside gate and can go well if transferring his dirt form to the turf. Bet Now at FanDuel

