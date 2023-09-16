Horse Racing Best Bets for Saturday 9/16/23

According to numberFire Racing's projections, these are the best bets to make today at FanDuel Racing.

#4 Beachfront Breeze – Pimlico, R3 (1:28 PM EST)

Beachfront Breeze was a close second in a stakes race last time after making a winning debut and can get back on the winning track getting class relief. Irish Maxima made all on debut, that effort underpinned by the clock, and appeals most of the rest. Velvet Vixen returns to the dirt and can chase the first two home. Bet Now at FanDuel

#7 Tawny Port – Delaware Park, R7 (3:30 PM EST)

Tawny Port is a smart performer on dirt and has looked just as effective in two starts on the turf for his new barn, so is taken to follow up from last time. Commandeer hails from a barn that has been in good order for some time now and is likely to go close too. Beacon Hill also requires a second look on pick of his efforts. Bet Now at FanDuel

#5 Late Frost – Pimlico, R9 (4:38 PM EST)

Late Frost has barely put a foot wrong in five starts and can take advantage of the class relief. Apple Picker returns to the dirt and should go close too for a strong jockey/trainer combination. Ms. Bucchero is in a good vein of form and also has obvious claims. Bet Now at FanDuel

