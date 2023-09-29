Horse Racing Best Bets for Friday 9/29/23

According to numberFire Racing's projections, these are the best bets to make today at FanDuel Racing.

#9 Never Compromise - Charles Town, R5 (9:02 PM EST)

Never Compromise has an excellent chance at the weights and looks the way to go in this starter allowance. Missionsninetynine arrives here in a very good vein of form and can emerge second best. Golden Appeal can't be ruled out at longer odds and commands a second look.

#1 Demidanu - Prairie Meadows, R9 (10:25 PM EST)

Demidanu has a great record for this barn and can enhance it getting class relief here. Sugar Shack Queen chased home the selection on her latest outing and may have to settle for second again. My Golden Day has run up a string of placed efforts of late and can do so again.

#3 Shemeansbizness - Prairie Meadows, R10 (10:51 PM EST)

Shemeansbizness was an emphatic winner on first start for this barn last time and appeals as being hard to beat on these terms. Addababy knows how to win but may be playing for second this time. Bug A Boo beat the selection two starts back and can be in the mix for minor money.

