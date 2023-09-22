Horse Racing Best Bets for Friday 9/22/23

According to numberFire Racing's projections, these are the best bets to make today at FanDuel Racing.

#3 Buckeye Belle - Belterra Park, R1 (12:05 p.m. ET)

Buckeye Belle won her first two starts before finishing a creditable third in a stakes contest last time and can take advantage of the class relief here. Better Half represents a barn that does well in this type of event and appeals most of the remainder. Go Girl is a player on her dirt form and requires a second look. Bet now at FanDuel

#4 Black Forest - Belterra Park, R6 (2:35 p.m. ET)

Black Forest should find this easier than last time and could be hard to peg back. Chai Tea has been placed on each start for this barn and should be in the mix once again. Yoga Queen can get back on track returning to the dirt. Bet now at FanDuel

#8 Shadowy - Belterra Park, R7 (3:10 p.m. ET)

Shadowy earned his diploma in fine style last time and is a confident selection to quickly double up. Villian has pieces of form that make him of interest and he can chase the selection home. Tough Cat can see out the 1-2-3. Bet now at FanDuel

