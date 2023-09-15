Horse Racing Best Bets for Friday 9/15/23

According to numberFire Racing's projections, these are the best bets to make today at FanDuel Racing.

#1 The Best Distance – Gulfstream Park, R5 (2:50 PM EST)

THE BEST DISTANCE confirmed his current wellbeing with a 9-length success last time and looks the clear pick at the weights to follow up. Fly The W rarely runs a bad race and, having completed the hat-trick last time, should make another bold bid. Wind Ninety Nine gets class relief and merits a second look as well. Bet now at FanDuel

#2 Dance Step – Delaware Park, R8 (4:00 PM EST)

DANCE STEP is of major interest on barn debut and would seem to have the best prospects in this lowly claimer. Chem Major has few miles on the clock and can fill the runner-up slot. Linahaspecshoes has been claimed once more and should make her presence felt. Bet now at FanDuel

#7 Hop Away Hottie – Prairie Meadows, R6 (9:08 PM EST)

HOP AWAY HOTTIE has shown enough previously to suggest she can land a race of this nature and can finally earn her diploma. Can't Make Me appeals most of the remainder and can add to her placed-efforts record. Climb To Glory has to find a bit more to reverse form with the first-named pair but can see out the places. Bet now at FanDuel

Looking for more horse racing betting opportunities? Head over to FanDuel Racing to see all of today’s horse racing odds.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!