Hornets vs. Wizards Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 24

The Washington Wizards (10-33) are heavy underdogs (+10) as they attempt to stop an eight-game losing streak when they visit the Charlotte Hornets (17-28) at 12 p.m. ET on Saturday, January 24, 2026 at Spectrum Center. The game airs on FDSSE and MNMT. The point total is set at 230.5 for the matchup.

Hornets vs. Wizards Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Hornets -10 230.5 -420 +340

Hornets vs. Wizards Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Hornets win (79.2%)

Hornets vs. Wizards Betting Trends

The Hornets have put together a record of 26-19-0 against the spread this season.

The Wizards are 17-26-0 against the spread this season.

This season, 18 of the Hornets' games have gone over the point total out of 43 chances.

Wizards games this season have eclipsed the over/under 21 times in 43 opportunities (48.8%).

Charlotte has done a better job covering the spread when playing on the road (15-10-0) than it has at home (11-9-0).

The Hornets have gone over the total less consistently at home, hitting the over in seven of 20 home matchups (35%). On the road, they have hit the over in 11 of 25 games (44%).

In 2025-26 against the spread, Washington has a better winning percentage at home (.429, 9-12-0 record) than away (.364, 8-14-0).

Looking at the over/under, Wizards games have finished over 11 of 21 times at home (52.4%), and 10 of 22 away (45.5%).

Hornets Leaders

Miles Bridges is averaging 18.7 points, 3.5 assists and 6.3 boards.

Kon Knueppel's numbers on the season are 19 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists per contest, shooting 48.2% from the field and 42.3% from beyond the arc, with an average of 3.3 made treys (eighth in league).

LaMelo Ball's numbers on the season are 19.3 points, 5.1 boards and 7.5 assists per game, shooting 40.7% from the field and 36.2% from downtown, with an average of 3.3 made 3-pointers (eighth in league).

Moussa Diabate is averaging 8 points, 8.2 rebounds and 1.4 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.7 steals and 1 block.

Brandon Miller is averaging 20 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.4 assists.

Wizards Leaders

Per game, Alex Sarr provides the Wizards 17.2 points, 7.4 boards and 2.8 assists. He also averages 0.8 steals and 2.1 blocks (first in league).

The Wizards receive 15.6 points per game from Kyshawn George, plus 5.8 boards and 5 assists.

The Wizards are receiving 9.8 points, 3.8 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game from Bub Carrington.

Per game, Marvin Bagley III provides the Wizards 10 points, 5.7 boards and 1.5 assists, plus 0.5 steals and 0.7 blocks.

Justin Champagnie's numbers on the season are 7.1 points, 5.6 boards and 1.1 assists per game. He is draining 50.2% of his shots from the floor.

