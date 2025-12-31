Hornets vs. Warriors Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 31

Hornets vs. Warriors Game Info

Date: Wednesday, December 31, 2025

Wednesday, December 31, 2025 Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Venue: Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina Coverage: FDSSE, NBCS-BA, and NBA TV

The Golden State Warriors (17-16) face the Charlotte Hornets (11-21) as 7-point favorites on Wednesday, December 31, 2025 at 1 p.m. ET on FDSSE, NBCS-BA, and NBA TV. The matchup has an over/under of 233.5 points.

Hornets vs. Warriors Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Warriors -7 233.5 -255 +210

Hornets vs. Warriors Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Warriors win (66.7%)

Hornets vs. Warriors Betting Trends

The Warriors have put together a record of 15-17-1 against the spread this season.

The Hornets are 17-15-0 against the spread this year.

Warriors games have gone over the total 19 times out of 32 chances this season.

Hornets games this season have hit the over on 12 of 32 set point totals (37.5%).

In home games, Golden State has a better record against the spread (7-6-1) compared to its ATS record in road games (8-11-0).

The Warriors have exceeded the total in a lower percentage of home games (57.1%) than road games (57.9%).

Charlotte's winning percentage against the spread at home is .562 (9-7-0). On the road, it is .500 (8-8-0).

In terms of the over/under, Hornets games have gone over 37.5% of the time this year, both at home (six of 16) and away (six of 16).

Warriors Leaders

Jimmy Butler III averages 19.7 points, 5.6 rebounds and 4.9 assists, shooting 51.6% from the field.

Stephen Curry averages 28.8 points, 4 boards and 4.3 assists, shooting 46.5% from the field and 39% from beyond the arc, with 4.8 made treys per contest (first in NBA).

Brandin Podziemski is averaging 12.3 points, 4.5 boards and 3.2 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Draymond Green is averaging 8.5 points, 5.9 boards and 5 assists.

Moses Moody is averaging 10.9 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.6 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

Hornets Leaders

Per game, Miles Bridges provides the Hornets 19.9 points, 6.2 rebounds and 3.8 assists. He also averages 0.6 steals and 0.6 blocks.

Kon Knueppel averages 19.3 points, 5.1 boards and 3.5 assists. He is also making 47.8% of his shots from the field and 42.8% from 3-point range, with 3.6 triples per game (fourth in league).

Per game, LaMelo Ball provides the Hornets 20 points, 5.3 rebounds and 8.4 assists, plus 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocks.

Moussa Diabate averages 8.2 points, 8.1 rebounds and 1.3 assists. He is making 63% of his shots from the field.

Collin Sexton averages 15.3 points, 2 boards and 4.2 assists. He is sinking 48.6% of his shots from the field and 41.5% from beyond the arc, with 1.4 treys per contest.

