Hornets vs. Raptors Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 29

Hornets vs. Raptors Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 29, 2025

Saturday, November 29, 2025 Time: 6 p.m. ET

6 p.m. ET Venue: Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina Coverage: FDSSE and TSN

The Toronto Raptors (14-5) will look to build on a nine-game winning streak when they visit the Charlotte Hornets (5-14) on Saturday, November 29, 2025 at Spectrum Center as 8-point favorites. The game airs at 6 p.m. ET on FDSSE and TSN. The over/under for the matchup is set at 233.5.

Hornets vs. Raptors Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Raptors -8 233.5 -334 +270

Hornets vs. Raptors Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Raptors win (66.9%)

Hornets vs. Raptors Betting Trends

The Raptors are 11-8-0 against the spread this season.

The Hornets have played 19 games, with nine wins against the spread.

This season, eight of the Raptors' games have gone over the point total.

Hornets games this year have gone over the point total 42.1% of the time (eight out of 19 games with a set point total).

At home, Toronto has a worse record against the spread (4-5-0) compared to its ATS record in road games (7-3-0).

At home, the Raptors eclipse the over/under 33.3% of the time (three of nine games). They hit the over more often on the road, going over the total in 50% of games (five of 10).

This year, Charlotte is 5-5-0 at home against the spread (.500 winning percentage). On the road, it is 4-5-0 ATS (.444).

In 2025-26 a lower percentage of the Hornets' games have finished above the over/under at home (30%, three of 10) than on the road (55.6%, five of nine).

Raptors Leaders

Scottie Barnes averages 19.5 points, 7.9 rebounds and 5 assists.

Brandon Ingram averages 21.8 points, 5.9 boards and 3.7 assists, shooting 48.6% from the field and 31.4% from downtown, with 1.4 made treys per game.

Immanuel Quickley's numbers on the season are 15.5 points, 4.8 boards and 6.1 assists per contest, shooting 44.9% from the floor and 36.6% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.4 made treys.

Jakob Poeltl averages 10.7 points, 8.1 rebounds and 1.9 assists, shooting 73.3% from the floor.

Sandro Mamukelashvili is averaging 10.2 points, 4 boards and 1.8 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.5 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Hornets Leaders

Miles Bridges averages 21.7 points, 6.5 boards and 3.8 assists. He is also sinking 42.2% of his shots from the floor and 34.4% from 3-point range, with 2.8 triples per contest.

Kon Knueppel's numbers on the season are 18.3 points, 5.7 boards and 2.9 assists per game. He is draining 46.9% of his shots from the floor and 40.6% from beyond the arc, with an average of 3.4 triples (sixth in league).

Per game, LaMelo Ball gives the Hornets 19.9 points, 6.6 rebounds and 8.8 assists, plus 1.3 steals and 0.1 blocks.

The Hornets receive 9.4 points per game from Moussa Diabate, plus 8.1 boards and 1.2 assists.

Collin Sexton averages 16.1 points, 2.2 rebounds and 4.4 assists. He is sinking 48.5% of his shots from the floor and 35.9% from beyond the arc, with 1.3 triples per contest.

For more NBA betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's NBA home page.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, DeMarcus "Boogie" Cousins and Chandler Parsons weekdays at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/research/tv-and-podcast.