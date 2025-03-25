Hornets vs. Magic Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 25

Hornets vs. Magic Game Info

Date: Tuesday, March 25, 2025

Tuesday, March 25, 2025 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina Coverage: FDSSE and FDSFL

The Orlando Magic (34-38) hit the road in Southeast Division action against the Charlotte Hornets (18-53) on Tuesday, March 25, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET. The Magic are 5-point favorites in the game, the fourth matchup between the teams this season. The matchup's point total is 211.5.

Hornets vs. Magic Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Magic -5 211.5 -210 +176

Hornets vs. Magic Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Magic win (61.1%)

Hornets vs. Magic Betting Trends

The Magic are 35-37-0 against the spread this season.

In the Hornets' 71 games this year, they have 33 wins against the spread.

This season, 30 of the Magic's games have gone over the point total out of 71 chances.

Hornets games this season have gone over the total in 27 of 71 opportunities (38%).

Against the spread, Orlando has played better at home, covering 19 times in 36 home games, and 16 times in 36 road games.

The Magic have hit the over on the total in 15 of 36 home games (41.7%). They've done the same in road games, eclipsing the total in 15 of 36 matchups (41.7%).

Charlotte's winning percentage against the spread at home is .472 (17-16-3). Away, it is .457 (16-17-2).

In 2024-25 a lower percentage of the Hornets' games have finished above the over/under at home (27.8%, 10 of 36) compared to away (48.6%, 17 of 35).

Magic Leaders

Franz Wagner averages 24.3 points, 5.7 boards and 4.8 assists.

Paolo Banchero's numbers on the season are 25.5 points, 7.2 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game, shooting 44.9% from the floor and 33.3% from downtown, with an average of 2 made treys.

Goga Bitadze averages 7.5 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.9 assists.

Wendell Carter Jr. is averaging 9 points, 2.1 assists and 7.5 boards.

Anthony Black averages 9.1 points, 2.8 rebounds and 3.1 assists, shooting 42.5% from the floor.

Hornets Leaders

Per game, Miles Bridges gets the Hornets 20.9 points, 7.8 rebounds and 3.9 assists. He also averages 0.7 steals and 0.7 blocks.

Per game, LaMelo Ball gives the Hornets 25.2 points, 5 rebounds and 7.3 assists. He also averages 1.2 steals and 0.3 blocks.

Per game, Mark Williams gives the Hornets 15.4 points, 10 rebounds and 2.5 assists, plus 0.7 steals and 1.3 blocks.

The Hornets are receiving 5.4 points, 6.3 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game from Moussa Diabate.

Josh Green averages 7.4 points, 2.6 boards and 1.6 assists. He is making 42.3% of his shots from the floor and 38.1% from 3-point range, with 1.4 treys per contest.

