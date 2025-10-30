Hornets vs. Magic Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Oct. 30

Hornets vs. Magic Game Info

Date: Thursday, October 30, 2025

Thursday, October 30, 2025 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina Coverage: FDSSE and FDSFL

The Orlando Magic (1-4) are favored (-2.5) to end a four-game losing streak when they visit the Charlotte Hornets (2-2) at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday, October 30, 2025 at Spectrum Center. The matchup airs on FDSSE and FDSFL. The point total in the matchup is set at 241.5.

Hornets vs. Magic Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Magic -2.5 241.5 -146 +124

Hornets vs. Magic Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Magic win (59.1%)

Hornets vs. Magic Betting Trends

The Magic compiled a 41-41-0 ATS record last year.

As 2.5-point underdogs or more, the Hornets went 32-31-5 against the spread last year.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 35 times in Magic games.

In 82 Hornets games last season, 33 of them hit the over.

Orlando did a better job covering the spread in home games (22-19-0) last season than it did in road affairs (19-22-0).

Against the spread last season, Charlotte had an identical winning percentage (.439) at home (18-20-3 record) and on the road (18-21-2).

Magic Leaders

Paolo Banchero is averaging 23 points, 9 boards and 3 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.6 steals and 1.4 blocked shots.

Franz Wagner is averaging 22.4 points, 5.6 boards and 3 assists. At the other end, he averages 1 steal and 0.4 blocked shots.

Desmond Bane is averaging 17.6 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.8 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.2 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Wendell Carter Jr. averages 9 points, 8.2 boards and 1.4 assists, shooting 40% from the field.

Anthony Black averages 11.6 points, 3.6 boards and 1.8 assists, shooting 47.6% from the floor.

Hornets Leaders

Miles Bridges' numbers last season were 20.3 points, 7.5 boards and 3.9 assists per contest, shooting 43.1% from the field and 31.3% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.2 made 3-pointers.

LaMelo Ball put up 25.2 points last season, plus 7.4 assists and 4.9 boards.

Collin Sexton's numbers last season were 18.4 points, 2.7 boards and 4.2 assists per game, shooting 48% from the field and 40.6% from downtown, with an average of 1.7 made 3-pointers.

Mason Plumlee recorded 4.5 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.8 assists, shooting 61.9% from the floor.

Moussa Diabate's numbers last season were 5.7 points, 6.2 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game, shooting 59.6% from the field.

