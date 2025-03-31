Hornets vs. Jazz Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 31

Hornets vs. Jazz Game Info

Date: Monday, March 31, 2025

Monday, March 31, 2025 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina Coverage: FDSSE and KJZZ

The Utah Jazz (16-59) take a five-game losing streak into a road matchup with the Charlotte Hornets (18-56), who have lost five straight as well. The Hornets are underdogs by just 1 point in the contest, which begins at 7 p.m. ET (on FDSSE and KJZZ) on Monday, March 31, 2025. The matchup's over/under is set at 219.

Hornets vs. Jazz Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Jazz -1 219 -112 -104

Hornets vs. Jazz Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Jazz win (51.7%)

Hornets vs. Jazz Betting Trends

The Jazz are 37-37-1 against the spread this season.

The Hornets have played 74 games, with 33 wins against the spread.

Jazz games have gone over the total 42 times out of 74 chances this season.

Hornets games this season have hit the over on 28 of 74 set point totals (37.8%).

Utah owns a worse record against the spread at home (18-20-1) than it does on the road (19-17-0).

The Jazz have gone over the total in 21 of 39 home games (53.8%). They've fared better in away games, topping the total in 21 of 36 matchups (58.3%).

Against the spread, Charlotte has performed better at home (17-17-3) than away (16-19-2).

Looking at the over/under, Hornets games have gone over less often at home (11 of 37, 29.7%) than away (17 of 37, 45.9%).

Jazz Leaders

Keyonte George is averaging 16.6 points, 3.7 boards and 5.8 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Collin Sexton averages 18.2 points, 2.8 boards and 4.2 assists, shooting 47.6% from the floor and 40.5% from downtown, with 1.8 made 3-pointers per contest.

Isaiah Collier is averaging 8.1 points, 3.3 boards and 6.1 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Kyle Filipowski is averaging 9.1 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.9 assists.

Brice Sensabaugh averages 10.2 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.4 assists, shooting 46.7% from the floor and 41.9% from beyond the arc, with 2 made 3-pointers per game.

Hornets Leaders

Miles Bridges is averaging 20.5 points, 7.7 rebounds and 3.9 assists for the Hornets.

The Hornets receive 5.4 points per game from Moussa Diabate, plus 6.2 rebounds and 0.8 assists.

The Hornets get 8 points per game from Jusuf Nurkic, plus 8.1 rebounds and 2.2 assists.

The Hornets are getting 7.4 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game from Josh Green.

Per game, Nick Smith gives the Hornets 9.7 points, 2.1 rebounds and 2.2 assists, plus 0.3 steals and 0.1 blocks.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, and Chandler Parsons Monday-Thursday at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/podcasts.