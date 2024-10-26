Hornets vs. Heat NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for October 26

Hornets vs. Heat Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 26, 2024

Saturday, October 26, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina Coverage: FDSSE and FDSSUN

The Miami Heat (0-1) hit the road in Southeast Division action against the Charlotte Hornets (1-1) on Saturday, October 26, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET. The Heat are 4.5-point favorites in the game, the first matchup between the squads this season. The matchup has an over/under of 223.5.

Hornets vs. Heat Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Heat -4.5 -110 -110 223.5 -110 -110 -200 +168

Hornets vs. Heat Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Heat win (82.1%)

Hornets vs. Heat Betting Trends

The Heat compiled a 39-39-4 ATS record last year.

Against the spread, as underdogs of 4.5 points or greater, the Hornets went 28-36-3 last season.

Heat games went over the point total 35 out of 82 times last season.

Out of 82 Hornets games last year, 43 went over the total.

Against the spread last season, Miami performed worse when played at home, covering 16 times in 41 home games, and 23 times in 41 road games.

In 2023-24 against the spread, Charlotte had a better winning percentage at home (.439, 18-20-3 record) than away (.366, 15-26-0).

Heat Leaders

Bam Adebayo's numbers last season were 19.3 points, 10.4 rebounds and 3.9 assists per contest. He also sank 52.1% of his shots from the floor.

Jimmy Butler's numbers last season were 20.8 points, 5.3 boards and 5.0 assists per contest. He made 49.9% of his shots from the floor and 41.4% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.0 triples.

Terry Rozier averaged 19.8 points, 4.0 boards and 5.6 assists. He drained 44.3% of his shots from the floor and 36.3% from 3-point range, with 2.4 triples per contest.

Jaime Jaquez recorded 11.9 points, 3.8 boards and 2.6 assists. He made 48.9% of his shots from the field.

Duncan Robinson averaged 12.9 points, 2.5 rebounds and 2.8 assists. He sank 45.0% of his shots from the field and 39.5% from 3-point range, with 2.8 treys per game.

Hornets Leaders

Miles Bridges collected 21.0 points, 7.3 boards and 3.3 assists last year, shooting 46.2% from the floor and 34.9% from beyond the arc, with 2.3 made 3-pointers per contest.

Brandon Miller posted 17.3 points last season, plus 2.4 assists and 4.3 boards.

Nick Richards recorded 9.7 points, 0.8 assists and 8.0 rebounds.

Grant Williams put up 10.3 points, 4.2 boards and 2.3 assists. Defensively, he pus up 0.6 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Josh Green collected 8.2 points, 3.2 boards and 2.3 assists, shooting 47.9% from the field and 38.5% from downtown, with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game.

