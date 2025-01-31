Hornets vs. Clippers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 31

Hornets vs. Clippers Game Info

Date: Friday, January 31, 2025

Friday, January 31, 2025 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina Coverage: FDSSE, FDSSC, and tv64

The Charlotte Hornets (12-32) are double-digit, 14-point underdogs against the Los Angeles Clippers (27-20) at Spectrum Center on Friday, January 31, 2025. The game begins at 7:00 PM ET on FDSSE, FDSSC, and tv64. The over/under for the matchup is set at 213.5.

Hornets vs. Clippers Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Clippers -14 213.5 -1000 +660

Hornets vs. Clippers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Clippers win (70.9%)

Hornets vs. Clippers Betting Trends

The Clippers have covered the spread in a game 29 times this season (29-17-1).

Against the spread, the Hornets are 20-19-5 this season.

Clippers games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under 18 times out of 44 chances this season.

Hornets games this year have eclipsed the over/under 16 times in 44 opportunities (36.4%).

At home, Los Angeles has a better record against the spread (18-7-0) compared to its ATS record on the road (11-10-1).

Looking at over/unders, the Clippers hit the over more consistently when playing at home, as they've eclipsed the total 11 times in 25 opportunities this season (44%). In away games, they have hit the over seven times in 22 opportunities (31.8%).

Charlotte has been better against the spread on the road (10-8-2) than at home (10-11-3) this year.

Hornets games have gone above the over/under 20.8% of the time at home (five of 24), and 55% of the time on the road (11 of 20).

Clippers Leaders

James Harden averages 21.7 points, 5.8 rebounds and 8.4 assists.

Ivica Zubac is averaging 15.2 points, 2.6 assists and 12.8 rebounds.

Norman Powell averages 24 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists, shooting 49.4% from the floor and 43.5% from beyond the arc (seventh in NBA), with 3.4 made 3-pointers per game (eighth in NBA).

Derrick Jones Jr. is averaging 10.3 points, 3.6 rebounds and 0.8 assists.

Kevin Porter Jr. averages 9.2 points, 3.5 boards and 3.2 assists, shooting 41.8% from the field.

Hornets Leaders

Miles Bridges' numbers on the season are 19 points, 7.5 boards and 3.6 assists per game. He is also draining 43.5% of his shots from the floor and 30.4% from 3-point range, with an average of 2.1 triples.

The Hornets are getting 21 points, 4.9 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game from Brandon Miller.

The Hornets receive 7.4 points per game from Josh Green, plus 2.9 boards and 1.4 assists.

The Hornets are getting 7.2 points, 2.4 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game from Vasilije Micic.

Per game, Josh Okogie gets the Hornets 6.8 points, 3 rebounds and 0.8 assists, plus 1.2 steals and 0.4 blocks.

