Hornets vs. Bulls Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 12

Hornets vs. Bulls Game Info

Date: Friday, December 12, 2025

Friday, December 12, 2025 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina Coverage: FDSSE and CHSN

The Chicago Bulls (9-14) are just 3-point favorites as they attempt to break a four-game road losing streak when they square off against the Charlotte Hornets (7-17) on Friday, December 12, 2025 at Spectrum Center. The game airs at 7 p.m. ET on FDSSE and CHSN. The point total for the matchup is set at 229.5.

Hornets vs. Bulls Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Bulls -3 229.5 -148 +126

Hornets vs. Bulls Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Bulls win (54.7%)

Hornets vs. Bulls Betting Trends

The Bulls have covered the spread in a game nine times this season (9-13-1).

The Hornets have 12 wins against the spread in 24 games this year.

This season, Bulls games have hit the over 12 times out of 24 chances.

Hornets games this year have hit the over on eight of 24 set point totals (33.3%).

Against the spread, Chicago has played better when playing at home, covering five times in 11 home games, and four times in 12 road games.

The Bulls have hit the over on the over/under in five of 11 home games (45.5%). They've fared better in away games, topping the total in seven of 12 matchups (58.3%).

Charlotte has performed better against the spread at home (7-5-0) than on the road (5-7-0) this year.

Hornets games have finished above the over/under less frequently at home (three times out of 12) than on the road (five of 12) this year.

Bulls Leaders

Josh Giddey averages 20.3 points, 9.5 rebounds and 8.9 assists, shooting 47.4% from the floor and 39.6% from beyond the arc, with 1.8 made 3-pointers per contest.

Nikola Vucevic averages 15.9 points, 9.5 rebounds and 3.4 assists, shooting 47.9% from the floor and 38% from beyond the arc, with 1.9 made treys per contest.

Matas Buzelis' numbers on the season are 14 points, 5.7 boards and 1.6 assists per game, shooting 46.4% from the field and 33% from downtown, with an average of 1.5 made treys.

Tre Jones' numbers on the season are 13.2 points, 3.2 rebounds and 4.9 assists per contest, shooting 52.9% from the field.

Jalen Smith is averaging 10 points, 1.2 assists and 5.8 rebounds.

Hornets Leaders

Per game, Miles Bridges gives the Hornets 21 points, 6.3 boards and 3.6 assists. He also averages 0.6 steals and 0.5 blocks.

The Hornets get 18 points per game from Kon Knueppel, plus 5.5 rebounds and 3.3 assists.

Per game, Moussa Diabate provides the Hornets 8.7 points, 7.8 boards and 1.2 assists, plus 0.7 steals and 1 block.

The Hornets receive 9 points per game from Ryan Kalkbrenner, plus 6.7 boards and 0.5 assists.

The Hornets are getting 6.6 points, 3.1 boards and 1.5 assists per game from Sion James.

