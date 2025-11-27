Hornets vs. Bulls Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 28

Hornets vs. Bulls Game Info

Date: Friday, November 28, 2025

Friday, November 28, 2025 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET Venue: Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina Coverage: FDSSE and CHSN

The Charlotte Hornets (4-14) will try to end a seven-game losing streak when they host the Chicago Bulls (9-8) on Friday, November 28, 2025 at Spectrum Center as 3.5-point underdogs. The contest airs at 7:30 p.m. ET on FDSSE and CHSN. The matchup's over/under is set at 247.5.

Hornets vs. Bulls Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Bulls -3.5 247.5 -154 +132

Hornets vs. Bulls Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Bulls win (60.5%)

Hornets vs. Bulls Betting Trends

The Bulls have covered the spread eight times over 17 games with a set spread.

The Hornets have eight wins against the spread in 18 games this year.

Bulls games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under 11 times out of 18 chances this season.

Hornets games this year have gone over the total in eight of 18 opportunities (44.4%).

Chicago has done a better job covering the spread at home (5-2-1) than it has in road games (3-6-0).

The Bulls have hit the over on the total in a lower percentage of games at home (62.5%) than games on the road (66.7%).

Charlotte's winning percentage against the spread, both home and away, is .444. It is 4-5-0 ATS on its home court and 4-5-0 on the road.

Looking at the over/under, Hornets games have gone over less often at home (three of nine, 33.3%) than away (five of nine, 55.6%).

Bulls Leaders

Josh Giddey's numbers on the season are 20.5 points, 9.9 boards and 9.5 assists per game, shooting 46.3% from the field and 38.8% from downtown, with an average of 1.7 made treys.

Nikola Vucevic averages 16.7 points, 9.6 rebounds and 3.4 assists.

Matas Buzelis averages 13.8 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.3 assists.

Tre Jones averages 12.3 points, 3.7 rebounds and 5.3 assists, shooting 48.2% from the floor.

Kevin Huerter's numbers on the season are 12.6 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.6 assists per contest, shooting 48.4% from the field and 30.3% from downtown, with an average of 1.4 made treys.

Hornets Leaders

Miles Bridges' numbers on the season are 21.7 points, 6.4 boards and 3.6 assists per contest. He is also sinking 42% of his shots from the floor and 34.9% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.9 triples.

Kon Knueppel's numbers on the season are 18.6 points, 5.7 boards and 2.8 assists per contest. He is draining 47.6% of his shots from the floor and 41.7% from beyond the arc, with an average of 3.5 treys (sixth in league).

The Hornets are getting 20.3 points, 6.5 boards and 8.8 assists per game from LaMelo Ball.

Moussa Diabate averages 9.7 points, 8.1 rebounds and 1.1 assists. He is sinking 66% of his shots from the floor.

The Hornets get 15.8 points per game from Collin Sexton, plus 2.1 rebounds and 4.5 assists.

For more NBA betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's NBA home page.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, DeMarcus "Boogie" Cousins and Chandler Parsons weekdays at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/research/tv-and-podcast.