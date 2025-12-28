Hornets vs. Bucks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 29

Hornets vs. Bucks Game Info

Date: Monday, December 29, 2025

Monday, December 29, 2025 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina Coverage: FDSSE, FDSWI, and WAXN

The Milwaukee Bucks (13-19) are favored by 2.5 points against the Charlotte Hornets (11-20) on Monday, December 29, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET. The matchup airs on FDSSE, FDSWI, and WAXN. The point total in the matchup is set at 226.5.

Hornets vs. Bucks Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Bucks -2.5 226.5 -148 +126

Hornets vs. Bucks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Bucks win (54.3%)

Hornets vs. Bucks Betting Trends

The Bucks are 15-17-0 against the spread this season.

In the Hornets' 31 games this year, they have 17 wins against the spread.

This season, Bucks games have hit the over 12 times out of 31 chances.

Hornets games this season have gone over the total in 11 of 31 opportunities (35.5%).

Milwaukee sports a better record against the spread when playing at home (8-8-0) than it does on the road (7-9-0).

When it comes to point totals, the Bucks hit the over more consistently in home games, as they've eclipsed the total seven times in 16 opportunities this season (43.8%). On the road, they have hit the over five times in 16 opportunities (31.2%).

Charlotte has been better against the spread at home (9-6-0) than on the road (8-8-0) this year.

Hornets games have gone above the over/under 33.3% of the time at home (five of 15), and 37.5% of the time away (six of 16).

Bucks Leaders

Ryan Rollins averages 17.2 points, 4.2 boards and 5.8 assists.

Giannis Antetokounmpo is averaging 28.9 points, 10 rebounds and 5.8 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.

Myles Turner is averaging 12.3 points, 5.4 boards and 1.7 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.8 steals and 1.4 blocked shots (eighth in league).

Bobby Portis' numbers on the season are 12.7 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game, shooting 48.7% from the floor and 46% from beyond the arc (fifth in NBA), with an average of 1.8 made 3-pointers.

Kyle Kuzma is averaging 13.5 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.3 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

Hornets Leaders

Per game, Miles Bridges gets the Hornets 20.4 points, 6.3 boards and 3.9 assists. He also averages 0.6 steals and 0.6 blocks.

The Hornets receive 19.3 points per game from Kon Knueppel, plus 5.1 rebounds and 3.5 assists.

LaMelo Ball averages 19.7 points, 5.4 rebounds and 8.5 assists. He is draining 40% of his shots from the field and 34.2% from beyond the arc, with 3 treys per contest.

The Hornets are getting 8 points, 8.1 boards and 1.2 assists per game from Moussa Diabate.

Ryan Kalkbrenner averages 8.7 points, 6.4 boards and 0.6 assists. He is draining 78.7% of his shots from the field.

