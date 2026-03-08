Hofstra vs William & Mary College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for CAA Tournament

The No. 3 seed Hofstra Pride (21-10, 12-6 CAA) and the No. 6 seed William & Mary Tribe (20-11, 10-8 CAA) play in the CAA tournament Sunday at CareFirst Arena, tipping off at 8:30 p.m. ET.

Hofstra vs. William & Mary Game Info and Odds

Game day: Sunday, March 8, 2026

Sunday, March 8, 2026 Game time: 8:30 p.m. ET

8:30 p.m. ET TV channel: FloCollege

FloCollege Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Arena: CareFirst Arena

Hofstra vs. William & Mary Picks and Prediction

Prediction: Hofstra win (61%)

Hofstra vs. William & Mary: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Hofstra has won 18 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 11 times.

William & Mary has compiled a 16-13-0 ATS record so far this year.

William & Mary covers the spread when it is a 5.5-point underdog or more 80% of the time. That's more often than Hofstra covers as a favorite of 5.5 or more (53.8%).

The Pride have done a better job covering the spread when playing at home (6-4-0) than they have in road games (10-7-0).

The Tribe have performed better against the spread at home (6-5-0) than on the road (7-8-0) this season.

Hofstra has covered the spread nine times in 18 conference games.

William & Mary is 7-12-0 against the spread in CAA action this season.

Hofstra vs. William & Mary: Moneyline Betting Stats

Hofstra has won in 15, or 78.9%, of the 19 contests it has been named as the moneyline favorite in this year.

This season, the Pride have been victorious 10 times in 13 chances when named as a favorite of at least -220 or shorter on the moneyline.

William & Mary has won four of the eight games it was the underdog on the moneyline this season (50%).

In games they have played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +180 or longer, the Tribe have gone 2-3 (40%).

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Hofstra has a 68.8% chance of walking away with the win.

Hofstra vs. William & Mary Head-to-Head Comparison

Hofstra's +285 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 9.2 points per game) is a result of scoring 75.4 points per game (188th in college basketball) while allowing 66.2 per outing (19th in college basketball).

Cruz Davis' 20.3 points per game lead Hofstra and rank 27th in college basketball.

William & Mary outscores opponents by 6.5 points per game (posting 83.8 points per game, 28th in college basketball, and conceding 77.3 per contest, 273rd in college basketball) and has a +204 scoring differential.

Reese Miller's team-leading 12.3 points per game rank him 653rd in the nation.

The Pride win the rebound battle by 5.4 boards on average. They collect 35 rebounds per game, which ranks 42nd in college basketball, while their opponents grab 29.6 per outing.

Victory Onuetu paces the team with 7.2 rebounds per game (134th in college basketball play).

The Tribe record 31.6 rebounds per game (206th in college basketball), compared to the 32.4 of their opponents.

Chase Lowe paces the Tribe with 5.9 rebounds per game (306th in college basketball).

Hofstra averages 99.5 points per 100 possessions on offense (133rd in college basketball), and gives up 87.4 points per 100 possessions (34th in college basketball).

The Tribe rank 77th in college basketball with 102.3 points scored per 100 possessions, and 160th defensively with 94.3 points conceded per 100 possessions.

