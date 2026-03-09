Hofstra vs Towson College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for CAA Tournament

The No. 3 seed Hofstra Pride (22-10, 12-6 CAA) will play the No. 7 seed Towson Tigers (19-14, 9-9 CAA) in the CAA tournament Monday at CareFirst Arena, beginning at 8:30 p.m. ET.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Hofstra vs. Towson Game Info and Odds

Game day: Monday, March 9, 2026

Monday, March 9, 2026 Game time: 8:30 p.m. ET

8:30 p.m. ET TV channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Arena: CareFirst Arena

Hofstra vs. Towson Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Hofstra win (67.6%)

Take a look at some betting trends for Hofstra (-4.5) versus Towson on Monday. The total has been set at 132.5 points for this game.

Hofstra vs. Towson: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Hofstra has compiled a 19-11-0 record against the spread this season.

Towson has put together a 13-17-0 record against the spread this year.

As a 4.5-point favorite or more in 2025-26, Hofstra is 8-6 against the spread compared to the 2-2 ATS record Towson racks up as a 4.5-point underdog.

In home games, the Pride own a better record against the spread (6-4-0) compared to their ATS record in away games (10-7-0).

The Tigers' winning percentage against the spread at home is .417 (5-7-0). Away, it is .385 (5-8-0).

Against the spread, in conference play, Hofstra is 10-9-0 this year.

Towson has seven wins against the spread in 20 CAA games this year.

Hofstra vs. Towson: Moneyline Betting Stats

Hofstra has won in 16, or 80%, of the 20 contests it has been named as the moneyline favorite in this year.

This year, the Pride have won 10 of 13 games when listed as at least -200 or better on the moneyline.

Towson has put together a 3-7 record in games it was the underdog on the moneyline (winning 30% of those games).

The Tigers have gone 1-3 when playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +164 or longer (25%).

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Hofstra has a 66.7% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Hofstra vs. Towson Head-to-Head Comparison

Offensively, Hofstra was the 22nd-worst team in the country (66.7 points per game) last year. However, on defense it was 21st-best (64.9 points allowed per game).

Hofstra grabbed 32.3 rebounds per game and gave up 32.3 boards last year, ranking 162nd and 257th, respectively, in college basketball.

Hofstra was 184th in the country in assists (13.5 per game) last season.

At 10.3 turnovers committed per game and 10.3 turnovers forced last year, Hofstra was 98th and 274th in the nation, respectively.

Towson put up 70.0 points per game (282nd-ranked in college basketball) last year, while surrendering 66.7 points per contest (38th-ranked).

Last year Towson averaged 33.3 boards per game (96th-ranked in college basketball) and allowed 29.5 rebounds per contest (70th-ranked).

When it comes to assists, Towson averaged just 10.6 per game (10th-worst in college basketball).

Towson ranked eighth-best in college basketball by committing only 8.8 turnovers per game. In terms of forced turnovers, it ranked 250th in college basketball (10.5 per contest).

