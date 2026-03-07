High Point vs UNC Asheville College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Big South Tournament

The No. 1 seed High Point Panthers (28-4, 15-1 Big South) and the No. 4 seed UNC Asheville Bulldogs (15-16, 8-8 Big South) play in the Big South tournament Saturday at Freedom Hall Civic Center, tipping off at 12 p.m. ET.

High Point vs. UNC Asheville Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, March 7, 2026

Game time: 12 p.m. ET

12 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Johnson City, Tennessee

Johnson City, Tennessee Arena: Freedom Hall Civic Center

High Point vs. UNC Asheville Picks and Prediction

Prediction: High Point win (89.1%)

Read these betting trends and insights before you wager on Saturday's High Point-UNC Asheville spread (High Point -13.5) or total (148.5 points).

High Point vs. UNC Asheville: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

High Point is 14-15-0 ATS this season.

UNC Asheville has covered 13 times in 28 matchups with a spread this season.

High Point covers the spread when it is a 13.5-point favorite or more 56.2% of the time. That's more often than UNC Asheville covers as an underdog of 13.5 or more (50%).

The Panthers have done a better job covering the spread at home (8-7-0) than they have in road games (4-5-0).

The Bulldogs' winning percentage against the spread at home is .417 (5-7-0). Away, it is .462 (6-7-0).

High Point has covered the spread eight times in 17 conference games.

Against the spread in Big South action, UNC Asheville is 9-8-0 this season.

High Point vs. UNC Asheville: Moneyline Betting Stats

High Point has been the moneyline favorite in 28 games this season and has come away with the win 24 times (85.7%) in those contests.

The Panthers have been a -1408 moneyline favorite on 15 occasions this season and won every game.

UNC Asheville has won three of the 14 games it was listed as the moneyline underdog this season (21.4%).

The Bulldogs have played as a moneyline underdog of +800 or longer in only two games this season, which they lost both.

High Point has an implied victory probability of 93.4% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

High Point vs. UNC Asheville Head-to-Head Comparison

High Point is outscoring opponents by 20.3 points per game with a +651 scoring differential overall. It puts up 90.4 points per game (third in college basketball) and gives up 70.1 per outing (73rd in college basketball).

High Point's leading scorer, Terry Anderson, is 241st in the country averaging 15.7 points per game.

UNC Asheville puts up 73.5 points per game (246th in college basketball) while allowing 72.9 per outing (154th in college basketball). It has a +19 scoring differential.

Kameron Taylor is ranked 54th in the nation with a team-high 19 points per game.

The Panthers pull down 33 rebounds per game (114th in college basketball) while allowing 29.8 per outing to their opponents. They outrebound opponents by 3.2 boards per game.

Cam'Ron Fletcher tops the team with 6.6 rebounds per game (207th in college basketball play).

The 30.9 rebounds per game the Bulldogs accumulate rank 241st in college basketball. Their opponents grab 30.2.

Toyaz Solomon's 7.2 rebounds per game lead the Bulldogs and rank 129th in the country.

High Point averages 111.5 points per 100 possessions on offense (second in college basketball), and allows 86.4 points per 100 possessions (22nd in college basketball).

The Bulldogs rank 218th in college basketball with 96.3 points scored per 100 possessions, and 191st defensively with 95.5 points conceded per 100 possessions.

