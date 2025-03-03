Heat vs. Wizards Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 3

Heat vs. Wizards Game Info

Date: Monday, March 3, 2025

Monday, March 3, 2025 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET Venue: Kaseya Center -- Miami, Florida

Kaseya Center -- Miami, Florida Coverage: FDSSUN and MNMT2

The Miami Heat (28-31) are at home in Southeast Division action against the Washington Wizards (11-48) on Monday, March 3, 2025 at 7:30 p.m. ET. The Heat are favored by 9 points in the game, the second matchup between the squads this season. The matchup has a point total of 219.5.

Heat vs. Wizards Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Heat -9 219.5 -420 +330

Heat vs. Wizards Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Heat win (75.4%)

Heat vs. Wizards Betting Trends

The Heat have registered a 25-31-3 record against the spread this season.

In the Wizards' 59 games this season, they have 26 wins against the spread.

Heat games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under 33 times this season.

Wizards games this season have hit the over on 30 of 59 set point totals (50.8%).

Miami sports a better record against the spread when playing at home (13-12-1) than it does in road games (12-19-2).

The Heat have eclipsed the over/under in 18 of 26 home games (69.2%), compared to 15 of 33 road games (45.5%).

This season, Washington is 15-17-0 at home against the spread (.469 winning percentage). Away, it is 11-15-1 ATS (.407).

Wizards games have finished above the over/under more often at home (17 times out of 32) than away (13 of 27) this year.

Heat Leaders

Tyler Herro's numbers on the season are 24.1 points, 5.4 boards and 5.7 assists per game, shooting 45.8% from the floor and 36.9% from beyond the arc, with an average of 3.6 made treys (fourth in NBA).

Bam Adebayo is averaging 17.2 points, 4.3 assists and 9.9 boards.

Terry Rozier is averaging 11.7 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.8 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Duncan Robinson is averaging 10.9 points, 2.4 boards and 2.7 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.5 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Kel'el Ware is averaging 8.7 points, 6.4 boards and 0.9 assists.

Wizards Leaders

Per game, Bilal Coulibaly gives the Wizards 12.6 points, 5 boards and 3.5 assists. He also averages 1.3 steals and 0.7 blocks.

Per game, Bub Carrington provides the Wizards 9.1 points, 4 rebounds and 3.9 assists. He also averages 0.7 steals and 0.2 blocks.

The Wizards get 11.6 points per game from Alex Sarr, plus 6.5 boards and 2.2 assists.

Corey Kispert averages 11.8 points, 3 rebounds and 1.7 assists. He is making 45.6% of his shots from the floor and 37.4% from 3-point range, with 2.1 treys per contest.

The Wizards are getting 8.1 points, 4 boards and 2.4 assists per game from Kyshawn George.

