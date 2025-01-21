Heat vs. Trail Blazers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 21

Heat vs. Trail Blazers Game Info

Date: Tuesday, January 21, 2025

Tuesday, January 21, 2025 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Venue: Kaseya Center -- Miami, Florida

Kaseya Center -- Miami, Florida Coverage: KATU, KUNP, and FDSSUN

The Miami Heat (21-20) are double-digit, 11-point favorites against the Portland Trail Blazers (14-28) on Tuesday, January 21, 2025 at 7:30 PM ET. The matchup airs on KATU, KUNP, and FDSSUN. The matchup has a point total of 219.5.

Heat vs. Trail Blazers Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Heat -11 219.5 -549 +410

Heat vs. Trail Blazers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Heat win (81.5%)

Heat vs. Trail Blazers Betting Trends

The Heat have covered the spread in a matchup 18 times this season (18-21-2).

The Trail Blazers have 21 wins against the spread in 42 games this season.

This season, 23 of the Heat's games have gone over the point total out of 42 chances.

The Trail Blazers have eclipsed the over/under 50% of the time this season (21 of 42 games with a set point total).

Against the spread, Miami has performed better when playing at home, covering nine times in 19 home games, and nine times in 22 road games.

The Heat have gone over the over/under in 12 of 19 home games (63.2%), compared to 11 of 22 road games (50%).

Against the spread, Portland has had better results away (11-9-1) than at home (10-11-0).

Trail Blazers games have finished above the over/under 61.9% of the time at home (13 of 21), and 38.1% of the time away (eight of 21).

Heat Leaders

Tyler Herro's numbers on the season are 24 points, 5.7 rebounds and 5 assists per game, shooting 47.9% from the field and 40.7% from beyond the arc, with an average of 3.9 made treys (fourth in NBA).

Bam Adebayo averages 15.7 points, 9.7 rebounds and 4.6 assists, shooting 45.4% from the field.

Terry Rozier is averaging 12.1 points, 4.1 boards and 2.9 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.6 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Jimmy Butler is averaging 17.2 points, 5.3 boards and 4.7 assists.

Jaime Jaquez is averaging 9.6 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.7 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.3 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Trail Blazers Leaders

Deni Avdija's numbers on the season are 14.1 points, 6.5 boards and 3.3 assists per game. He is also sinking 46.2% of his shots from the floor and 35.4% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.5 triples.

Per game, Anfernee Simons gives the Trail Blazers 18 points, 2.7 boards and 4.9 assists. He also averages 0.9 steals and 0.1 blocks.

Shaedon Sharpe's numbers on the season are 18.1 points, 3.9 boards and 2.7 assists per game. He is sinking 45.1% of his shots from the field and 31.1% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.9 treys.

Per game, Deandre Ayton provides the Trail Blazers 13.5 points, 10 boards and 1.5 assists, plus 0.7 steals and 1 block.

Per game, Toumani Camara provides the Trail Blazers 9.5 points, 5.4 boards and 2 assists, plus 1.4 steals and 0.6 blocks.

