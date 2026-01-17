Heat vs. Thunder Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 17

Heat vs. Thunder Game Info

The Oklahoma City Thunder (35-7) are favored (-8.5) to extend a five-game win streak when they visit the Miami Heat (21-20) at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday, January 17, 2026 at Kaseya Center. The contest airs on FDSSUN, FDSOK, KWTV, and WPLG. The matchup's point total is 235.5.

Heat vs. Thunder Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Thunder -8.5 235.5 -330 +265

Heat vs. Thunder Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Thunder win (60.3%)

Heat vs. Thunder Betting Trends

The Thunder have put together a record of 21-21-0 against the spread this season.

In the Heat's 41 games this season, they have 23 wins against the spread.

This season, 21 of the Thunder's games have gone over the point total out of 41 chances.

The Heat have hit the over 48.8% of the time this season (20 of 41 games with a set point total).

In home games, Oklahoma City owns a better record against the spread (12-11-0) compared to its ATS record in away games (9-10-0).

In home games, the Thunder exceed the over/under 52.2% of the time (12 of 23 games). They've hit the over in 47.4% of games on the road (nine of 19 contests).

This season, Miami is 12-9-0 at home against the spread (.571 winning percentage). Away, it is 11-8-1 ATS (.550).

Looking at the over/under, Heat games have finished over less frequently at home (10 of 21, 47.6%) than away (10 of 20, 50%).

Thunder Leaders

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 31.6 points, 4.4 boards and 6.3 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.4 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

Chet Holmgren is averaging 17.9 points, 1.6 assists and 8.4 boards.

Ajay Mitchell averages 14.2 points, 3.5 boards and 3.6 assists, shooting 48.4% from the field and 35.2% from downtown, with 1.1 made treys per game.

Jalen Williams is averaging 17.2 points, 4.8 boards and 5.7 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.4 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Cason Wallace's numbers on the season are 7.3 points, 3 rebounds and 2.1 assists per contest, shooting 41.1% from the field and 35.5% from downtown, with an average of 1.4 made treys.

Heat Leaders

Norman Powell averages 23.9 points for the Heat, plus 3.7 boards and 2.7 assists.

Bam Adebayo averages 17 points, 9.5 rebounds and 2.7 assists. He is also making 45.5% of his shots from the field and 33.8% from beyond the arc, with 1.4 triples per contest.

The Heat are getting 11.7 points, 9.9 rebounds and 0.5 assists per game from Kel'el Ware.

The Heat receive 15.9 points per game from Jaime Jaquez Jr., plus 5.1 rebounds and 4.6 assists.

Andrew Wiggins averages 15.8 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.8 assists. He is draining 46.8% of his shots from the floor and 40.2% from 3-point range, with 1.9 triples per contest.

