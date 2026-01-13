Heat vs. Suns Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 13

Heat vs. Suns Game Info

Date: Tuesday, January 13, 2026

Tuesday, January 13, 2026 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET Venue: Kaseya Center -- Miami, Florida

Kaseya Center -- Miami, Florida Coverage: FDSSUN, AZFamily, and Suns+

The Phoenix Suns (24-15) are 1-point favorites as they attempt to build on a three-game winning streak when they visit the Miami Heat (20-19) on Tuesday, January 13, 2026 at Kaseya Center. The matchup airs at 7:30 p.m. ET on FDSSUN, AZFamily, and Suns+. The point total in the matchup is set at 230.5.

Heat vs. Suns Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Suns -1 230.5 -112 -104

Heat vs. Suns Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Heat win (58.4%)

Heat vs. Suns Betting Trends

The Suns have put together a record of 27-10-2 against the spread this season.

The Heat are 22-16-1 against the spread this season.

This season, 16 of the Suns' games have gone over the point total.

Heat games this year have hit the over on 19 of 39 set point totals (48.7%).

Phoenix has done a better job covering the spread when playing at home (14-4-1) than it has in road games (13-6-1).

The Suns have gone over the over/under less often when playing at home, hitting the over in six of 19 home matchups (31.6%). In road games, they have hit the over in 10 of 20 games (50%).

This year, Miami is 11-8-0 at home against the spread (.579 winning percentage). Away, it is 11-8-1 ATS (.550).

In terms of the over/under, Heat games have finished over less frequently at home (nine of 19, 47.4%) than on the road (10 of 20, 50%).

Suns Leaders

Devin Booker is averaging 25.3 points, 3.9 boards and 6.4 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Collin Gillespie averages 13.2 points, 4.1 boards and 4.9 assists, shooting 43.2% from the floor and 40.8% from beyond the arc, with 2.8 made 3-pointers per contest.

Dillon Brooks averages 21.2 points, 3.3 boards and 1.8 assists, shooting 45.6% from the field and 35.6% from downtown, with 2.5 made treys per game.

Mark Williams averages 12.3 points, 8.2 rebounds and 1.1 assists, shooting 66.1% from the floor (third in league).

Royce O'Neale is averaging 10.5 points, 5.1 boards and 2.8 assists.

Heat Leaders

Kel'el Ware averages 11.9 points, 10.2 rebounds and 0.5 assists. He is also draining 54.6% of his shots from the field and 41.8% from beyond the arc, with 1.2 triples per game.

Norman Powell averages 23.8 points, 3.7 boards and 2.7 assists. He is also making 48.2% of his shots from the field and 41.5% from beyond the arc, with 3 triples per game.

Bam Adebayo averages 16.4 points, 9.7 boards and 2.6 assists. He is draining 44.6% of his shots from the floor and 31.7% from beyond the arc, with 1.2 treys per contest.

Per game, Jaime Jaquez Jr. provides the Heat 15.9 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.6 assists, plus 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocks.

The Heat receive 16 points per game from Andrew Wiggins, plus 4.8 boards and 2.8 assists.

