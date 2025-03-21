Heat vs. Rockets Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 21

Heat vs. Rockets Game Info

Date: Friday, March 21, 2025

Friday, March 21, 2025 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Venue: Kaseya Center -- Miami, Florida

Kaseya Center -- Miami, Florida Coverage: SCHN, FDSSUN, and NBA TV

The Miami Heat (29-40) are underdogs (by 5 points) to stop a six-game home losing streak when they host the Houston Rockets (45-25) on Friday, March 21, 2025 at 8 p.m. ET. The matchup's point total is set at 213.5.

Heat vs. Rockets Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Rockets -5 213.5 -215 +180

Heat vs. Rockets Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Rockets win (58.7%)

Heat vs. Rockets Betting Trends

The Rockets have covered the spread 39 times in 70 games with a set spread.

The Heat have 29 wins against the spread in 69 games this season.

Rockets games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under 37 times out of 69 chances this season.

The Heat have gone over the point total 52.2% of the time this year (36 of 69 games with a set point total).

Houston owns a worse record against the spread at home (19-16-1) than it does in road games (20-14-0).

In home games, the Rockets eclipse the over/under 44.4% of the time (16 of 36 games). They hit the over more often on the road, exceeding the total in 61.8% of games (21 of 34).

In 2024-25 against the spread, Miami has a better winning percentage at home (.485, 16-16-1 record) than away (.361, 13-21-2).

Heat games have finished above the over/under 60.6% of the time at home (20 of 33), and 44.4% of the time on the road (16 of 36).

Rockets Leaders

Alperen Sengun is averaging 19.2 points, 10.5 boards and 4.9 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

Jalen Green averages 21.4 points, 4.6 boards and 3.4 assists, shooting 42.5% from the floor and 35.5% from beyond the arc, with 3 made 3-pointers per game.

Amen Thompson's numbers on the season are 14 points, 8.3 boards and 3.6 assists per contest, shooting 55.3% from the floor.

Fred VanVleet's numbers on the season are 14.2 points, 4 rebounds and 5.6 assists per contest, shooting 38% from the floor and 34% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.6 made 3-pointers.

Dillon Brooks averages 14 points, 3.9 boards and 1.8 assists, shooting 42.1% from the field and 39.5% from downtown, with 2.5 made 3-pointers per contest.

Heat Leaders

Bam Adebayo's numbers on the season are 17.6 points, 9.9 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game. He is also sinking 48.7% of his shots from the field.

The Heat get 23.6 points per game from Tyler Herro, plus 5.3 rebounds and 5.6 assists.

Per game, Andrew Wiggins gets the Heat 17.7 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists, plus 0.9 steals and 0.8 blocks.

The Heat receive 11.2 points per game from Terry Rozier, plus 3.8 rebounds and 2.7 assists.

Per game, Duncan Robinson provides the Heat 11.2 points, 2.3 boards and 2.5 assists, plus 0.6 steals and 0.1 blocks.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, and Chandler Parsons Monday-Thursday at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/podcasts.