Heat vs. Pistons Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 8

Heat vs. Pistons Game Info

Date: Sunday, March 8, 2026

Sunday, March 8, 2026 Time: 6 p.m. ET

6 p.m. ET Venue: Kaseya Center -- Miami, Florida

Kaseya Center -- Miami, Florida Coverage: FDSSUN and FDSDET

The Miami Heat (35-29) are underdogs (+1.5) as they try to build on a four-game win streak when they host the Detroit Pistons (45-17) at 6 p.m. ET on Sunday, March 8, 2026 at Kaseya Center. The matchup airs on FDSSUN and FDSDET. The over/under is set at 226.5 in the matchup.

Heat vs. Pistons Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Pistons -1.5 226.5 -124 +106

Heat vs. Pistons Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Heat win (62.5%)

Heat vs. Pistons Betting Trends

The Pistons have covered the spread 32 times in 61 games with a set spread.

The Heat have played 64 games, with 38 wins against the spread.

Pistons games have gone over the total 27 times out of 64 chances this season.

The Heat have gone over the point total 53.1% of the time this year (34 of 64 games with a set point total).

Against the spread, Detroit has played worse when playing at home, covering 15 times in 32 home games, and 17 times in 30 road games.

The Pistons have exceeded the total more often at home, hitting the over in 14 of 32 home matchups (43.8%). In road games, they have hit the over in 13 of 30 games (43.3%).

This year, Miami is 18-13-0 at home against the spread (.581 winning percentage). Away, it is 20-12-1 ATS (.606).

Heat games have gone above the over/under less frequently at home (16 times out of 31) than away (18 of 33) this year.

Pistons Leaders

Cade Cunningham is averaging 25.2 points, 9.8 assists and 5.8 rebounds.

Jalen Duren is averaging 18.3 points, 10.8 boards and 1.8 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

Ausar Thompson averages 10.2 points, 5.9 boards and 2.9 assists, shooting 52.2% from the floor.

Duncan Robinson is averaging 12 points, 2 assists and 2.6 boards.

Tobias Harris' numbers on the season are 13.4 points, 5.3 boards and 2.2 assists per contest, shooting 45.3% from the field and 33.9% from downtown, with an average of 1.3 made treys.

Heat Leaders

Bam Adebayo is averaging 18.8 points, 9.8 boards and 2.9 assists for the Heat.

Jaime Jaquez Jr. averages 15.3 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.6 assists. He is also making 50.8% of his shots from the field.

Per game, Andrew Wiggins provides the Heat 15.9 points, 5.1 boards and 2.8 assists, plus 1.1 steals and 1 block.

Kel'el Ware's numbers on the season are 11.4 points, 9.4 boards and 0.6 assists per game. He is draining 53.3% of his shots from the field and 39.7% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.2 treys.

The Heat get 8.8 points per game from Davion Mitchell, plus 2.6 boards and 6.8 assists.

For more NBA betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's NBA home page.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, DeMarcus "Boogie" Cousins and Chandler Parsons weekdays at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/research/tv-and-podcast.