Heat vs. Pistons Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 29

The Miami Heat (13-6) will attempt to build on a six-game winning streak when they host the Detroit Pistons (15-4) on Saturday, November 29, 2025 at Kaseya Center as 3.5-point favorites. The matchup airs at 8 p.m. ET on FDSSUN and FDSDETX. The over/under in the matchup is 238.5.

Heat vs. Pistons Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Heat -3.5 238.5 -190 +160

Heat vs. Pistons Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Heat win (62.4%)

Heat vs. Pistons Betting Trends

The Heat have covered the spread 12 times in 19 games with a set spread.

The Pistons have played 19 games, with 12 wins against the spread.

Heat games have gone over the total 11 times this season.

Pistons games this season have eclipsed the over/under 52.6% of the time (10 out of 19 games with a set point total).

Miami owns a better record against the spread in home games (7-3-0) than it does in road games (5-3-1).

When playing at home, the Heat eclipse the over/under 40% of the time (four of 10 games). They hit the over more consistently in away games, eclipsing the total in 77.8% of games (seven of nine).

Against the spread, Detroit has been better at home (7-3-0) than away (5-4-0).

Pistons games have gone above the over/under 60% of the time at home (six of 10), and 44.4% of the time on the road (four of nine).

Heat Leaders

Jaime Jaquez Jr. averages 16.2 points, 6.3 boards and 5.3 assists.

Kel'el Ware is averaging 12.4 points, 0.6 assists and 10.9 boards.

Norman Powell is averaging 24.5 points, 2.3 assists and 3.9 boards.

Davion Mitchell averages 9.8 points, 2.9 rebounds and 7.4 assists, shooting 51.0% from the field and 37.3% from downtown, with 1.0 made treys per contest.

Andrew Wiggins averages 16.4 points, 4.8 boards and 2.8 assists, shooting 47.5% from the field and 35.0% from downtown, with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game.

Pistons Leaders

Cade Cunningham's numbers on the season are 28.8 points, 6.6 boards and 9.4 assists per game. He is also draining 44.9% of his shots from the floor and 31.7% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.1 triples.

Jalen Duren's numbers on the season are 19.5 points, 11.8 boards and 2.0 assists per game. He is draining 65.4% of his shots from the floor (fourth in league).

The Pistons get 12.0 points per game from Ausar Thompson, plus 5.9 boards and 2.9 assists.

Per game, Duncan Robinson gets the Pistons 12.3 points, 2.7 boards and 2.0 assists, plus 1.0 steal and 0.3 blocks.

Isaiah Stewart's numbers on the season are 10.2 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game. He is making 51.3% of his shots from the floor and 41.5% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.1 treys.

