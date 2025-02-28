Heat vs. Pacers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 28

Heat vs. Pacers Game Info

Date: Friday, February 28, 2025

Friday, February 28, 2025 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Venue: Kaseya Center -- Miami, Florida

Kaseya Center -- Miami, Florida Coverage: FDSSUN and FDSIN

The Indiana Pacers (33-24) square off against the Miami Heat (27-30) as 3.5-point favorites on Friday, February 28, 2025 at 8 p.m. ET on FDSSUN and FDSIN. The matchup has a point total of 225.5.

Heat vs. Pacers Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Pacers -3.5 225.5 -164 +138

Heat vs. Pacers Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Heat win (54.4%)

Heat vs. Pacers Betting Trends

The Pacers have covered the spread in a game 27 times this season (27-28-2).

The Heat have played 57 games, with 23 wins against the spread.

This season, Pacers games have hit the over 32 times.

The Heat have gone over the point total 54.4% of the time this season (31 of 57 games with a set point total).

Indiana has covered the spread in a higher percentage of its home games than away games. It has covered 13 times in 27 opportunities at home, and it has covered 14 times in 30 opportunities on the road.

At home, the Pacers exceed the total 63% of the time (17 of 27 games). They've hit the over in 50% of road games (15 of 30 contests).

Against the spread, Miami has performed better at home (11-12-1) than away (12-19-2).

Heat games have gone above the over/under more frequently at home (16 times out of 24) than away (15 of 33) this season.

Pacers Leaders

Tyrese Haliburton averages 18.4 points, 3.5 boards and 8.7 assists.

Pascal Siakam averages 20.3 points, 7.3 boards and 3.3 assists, shooting 52% from the floor and 40% from downtown, with 1.6 made treys per contest.

Myles Turner is averaging 15.4 points, 1.6 assists and 6.6 boards.

Bennedict Mathurin averages 16.2 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.9 assists, shooting 47.5% from the field and 34.5% from beyond the arc, with 1.4 made treys per game.

T.J. McConnell's numbers on the season are 9.8 points, 2.5 boards and 4.5 assists per contest, shooting 52.5% from the field.

Heat Leaders

Tyler Herro is averaging 24 points, 5.5 boards and 5.7 assists for the Heat.

Bam Adebayo's numbers on the season are 16.9 points, 10 rebounds and 4.3 assists per contest. He is sinking 48% of his shots from the floor.

Andrew Wiggins averages 17.6 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.5 assists. He is sinking 43.5% of his shots from the floor and 36.7% from beyond the arc, with 2.1 triples per contest.

Per game, Terry Rozier gets the Heat 12 points, 4 boards and 2.8 assists, plus 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocks.

The Heat are getting 10.7 points, 2.4 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game from Duncan Robinson.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, and Chandler Parsons Monday-Thursday at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/podcasts.