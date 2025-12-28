Heat vs. Nuggets Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 29

Heat vs. Nuggets Game Info

Date: Monday, December 29, 2025

Monday, December 29, 2025 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET Venue: Kaseya Center -- Miami, Florida

Kaseya Center -- Miami, Florida Coverage: FDSSUN and ALT2

The Denver Nuggets (22-9) are favored by 3.5 points against the Miami Heat (17-15) on Monday, December 29, 2025 at 7:30 p.m. ET. The matchup airs on FDSSUN and ALT2. The matchup's point total is set at 244.5.

Heat vs. Nuggets Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Nuggets -3.5 244.5 -134 +114

Heat vs. Nuggets Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Heat win (52.6%)

Heat vs. Nuggets Betting Trends

The Nuggets are 18-13-0 against the spread this season.

Against the spread, the Heat are 18-13-1 this season.

Nuggets games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under 21 times out of 32 chances this season.

The Heat have hit the over 50% of the time this year (16 of 32 games with a set point total).

Denver has done a better job covering the spread at home (9-6-0) than it has in road games (9-7-0).

The Nuggets have hit the over on the over/under in a lower percentage of games at home (66.7%) than road games (68.8%).

Miami's winning percentage against the spread, both home and away, is .562. It is 9-7-0 ATS on its home court and 9-6-1 on the road.

In 2025-26 a lower percentage of the Heat's games have finished above the over/under at home (43.8%, seven of 16) than away (56.2%, nine of 16).

Nuggets Leaders

Nikola Jokic's numbers on the season are 29.9 points, 12.4 boards and 11.1 assists per contest, shooting 60.4% from the floor (ninth in NBA) and 44% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.1 made 3-pointers.

Jamal Murray averages 25.4 points, 4.4 boards and 6.8 assists.

Peyton Watson averages 10.7 points, 4.6 boards and 1.5 assists.

Tim Hardaway Jr. averages 13.2 points, 2.3 boards and 1.4 assists, shooting 46.5% from the floor and 41.2% from downtown, with 2.7 made treys per game.

Bruce Brown's numbers on the season are 7.2 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists per contest, shooting 46.3% from the floor.

Heat Leaders

Kel'el Ware averages 12.4 points for the Heat, plus 10.6 boards and 0.5 assists.

Per game, Norman Powell provides the Heat 23.7 points, 4.1 boards and 2.7 assists. He also averages 1.3 steals and 0.3 blocks.

Jaime Jaquez Jr. averages 16.3 points, 5.5 rebounds and 4.6 assists. He is draining 52.1% of his shots from the field.

Bam Adebayo averages 18 points, 9.5 rebounds and 2.4 assists. He is making 46.6% of his shots from the floor and 31.4% from beyond the arc, with 1.4 triples per contest.

Andrew Wiggins averages 16.4 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.9 assists. He is draining 48.3% of his shots from the floor and 39.8% from beyond the arc, with 1.8 triples per contest.

For more NBA betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's NBA home page.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, DeMarcus "Boogie" Cousins and Chandler Parsons weekdays at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/research/tv-and-podcast.