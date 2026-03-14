Heat vs. Magic Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 14

Heat vs. Magic Game Info

Date: Saturday, March 14, 2026

Saturday, March 14, 2026 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Venue: Kaseya Center -- Miami, Florida

Kaseya Center -- Miami, Florida Coverage: FDSSUN and FDSFL

The Miami Heat (38-29) bring a seven-game winning streak into a home matchup with the Orlando Magic (37-28), winners of six straight. The Magic are underdogs by 3.5 points in the contest, which tips at 8 p.m. ET (on FDSSUN and FDSFL) on Saturday, March 14, 2026. The point total is 234.5 in the matchup.

Heat vs. Magic Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Heat -3.5 234.5 -166 +140

Heat vs. Magic Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Heat win (68.2%)

Heat vs. Magic Betting Trends

The Heat are 41-25-1 against the spread this season.

Against the spread, the Magic are 28-37-0 this season.

This season, Heat games have hit the over 36 times out of 65 chances.

Magic games this year have eclipsed the over/under 52.3% of the time (34 out of 65 games with a set point total).

When playing at home, Miami has a better record against the spread (21-13-0) compared to its ATS record in away games (20-12-1).

Looking at point totals, the Heat hit the over less often in home games, as they've exceeded the total 18 times in 34 opportunities this season (52.9%). On the road, they have hit the over 18 times in 33 opportunities (54.5%).

Against the spread, Orlando has performed better at home (15-19-0) than away (13-18-0).

Magic games have gone above the over/under 55.9% of the time at home (19 of 34), and 48.4% of the time away (15 of 31).

Heat Leaders

Bam Adebayo averages 20 points, 9.8 rebounds and 2.9 assists.

Jaime Jaquez Jr. is averaging 15 points, 4.7 assists and 5.3 rebounds.

Andrew Wiggins averages 15.9 points, 5.1 rebounds and 2.8 assists.

Kel'el Ware is averaging 11.3 points, 9.4 boards and 0.5 assists.

Davion Mitchell's numbers on the season are 8.9 points, 2.7 rebounds and 6.7 assists per contest, shooting 47.9% from the floor and 41.6% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.2 made treys.

Magic Leaders

Per game, Paolo Banchero provides the Magic 22.2 points, 8.6 boards and 5 assists. He also averages 0.6 steals and 0.6 blocks.

The Magic are receiving 20.6 points, 4.2 boards and 4.2 assists per game from Desmond Bane.

Wendell Carter Jr. averages 11.6 points, 7.6 boards and 2.1 assists. He is making 50.6% of his shots from the floor and 32.6% from 3-point range, with 1 triples per contest.

Jalen Suggs averages 14.1 points, 3.7 rebounds and 5.3 assists. He is making 44.3% of his shots from the floor and 33.3% from beyond the arc, with 2 treys per contest.

Per game, Tristan da Silva gives the Magic 9.6 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.5 assists, plus 0.9 steals and 0.4 blocks.

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