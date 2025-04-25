Heat vs. Cavaliers NBA Playoffs Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 26

Heat vs. Cavaliers Game Info

Date: Saturday, April 26, 2025

Saturday, April 26, 2025 Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Venue: Kaseya Center -- Miami, Florida

Kaseya Center -- Miami, Florida Coverage: TNT, FDSSUN, and FDSOH

The Cleveland Cavaliers bring a 2-0 series record into Game 3 of the first round of the NBA Playoffs. The Cavaliers are favored by 6.5 points in the matchup, which airs on TNT, FDSSUN, and FDSOH at 1 p.m. ET. The matchup's point total is 213.5.

Heat vs. Cavaliers Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Cavaliers -6.5 213.5 -235 +194

Heat vs. Cavaliers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Cavaliers win (61%)

Heat vs. Cavaliers Betting Trends

The Cavaliers are 47-33-2 against the spread this season.

The Heat have 38 wins against the spread in 82 games this year.

This season, Cavaliers games have hit the over 50 times.

Heat games this season have hit the over on 44 of 82 set point totals (53.7%).

When playing at home, Cleveland has a worse record against the spread (23-17-1) compared to its ATS record on the road (24-16-1).

At home, the Cavaliers eclipse the total 61% of the time (25 of 41 games). They hit the over in the same percentage of road games (25 of 41 contests).

Against the spread, Miami has been better at home (21-19-1) than away (17-22-2).

Heat games have gone above the over/under more often at home (25 times out of 41) than on the road (19 of 41) this year.

Cavaliers Leaders

Donovan Mitchell averages 24 points, 4.5 boards and 5 assists, shooting 44.3% from the floor and 36.8% from downtown, with 3.3 made treys per game (eighth in league).

Evan Mobley averages 18.5 points, 9.3 rebounds and 3.2 assists.

Darius Garland is averaging 20.6 points, 6.7 assists and 2.9 rebounds.

Jarrett Allen is averaging 13.5 points, 9.7 boards and 1.9 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.

De'Andre Hunter averages 17 points, 4 boards and 1.4 assists, shooting 47% from the floor and 40.5% from beyond the arc, with 2.5 made treys per game.

Heat Leaders

Bam Adebayo's numbers on the season are 18.1 points, 9.6 boards and 4.3 assists per game. He is also draining 48.5% of his shots from the floor and 35.7% from 3-point range, with an average of 1 trey.

The Heat get 23.9 points per game from Tyler Herro, plus 5.2 boards and 5.5 assists.

The Heat receive 18 points per game from Andrew Wiggins, plus 4.5 boards and 2.6 assists.

The Heat get 9.3 points per game from Kel'el Ware, plus 7.4 boards and 0.9 assists.

Davion Mitchell's numbers on the season are 7.9 points, 2.3 boards and 4.9 assists per game. He is sinking 46.8% of his shots from the floor and 39.8% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.1 treys.

