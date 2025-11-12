Heat vs. Cavaliers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 12

Heat vs. Cavaliers Game Info

Date: Wednesday, November 12, 2025

Wednesday, November 12, 2025 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET Venue: Kaseya Center -- Miami, Florida

Kaseya Center -- Miami, Florida Coverage: FDSSUN and FDSOH

The Miami Heat (7-4) are favored (-6) to extend a three-game win streak when they host the Cleveland Cavaliers (7-4) at 7:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday, November 12, 2025 at Kaseya Center. The game airs on FDSSUN and FDSOH. The over/under is set at 238.5 for the matchup.

Heat vs. Cavaliers Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Heat -6 238.5 -230 +190

Heat vs. Cavaliers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Cavaliers win (58.5%)

Heat vs. Cavaliers Betting Trends

The Heat are 8-2-1 against the spread this season.

The Cavaliers have four wins against the spread in 11 games this season.

Heat games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under seven times this season.

Cavaliers games this season have gone over the total in six of 11 opportunities (54.5%).

Miami has covered the spread in a higher percentage of its home games than road games. It has covered five times in five opportunities when playing at home, and it has covered three times in six opportunities in road games.

When playing at home, the Heat go over the total 60% of the time (three of five games). They hit the over more consistently in away games, topping the total in 66.7% of games (four of six).

Cleveland has performed better against the spread at home (2-3-0) than away (2-4-0) this season.

Cavaliers games have gone above the over/under 40% of the time at home (two of five), and 66.7% of the time away (four of six).

Heat Leaders

Jaime Jaquez Jr. is averaging 17.5 points, 5.2 assists and 7.5 boards.

Andrew Wiggins averages 17.8 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.5 assists.

Davion Mitchell is averaging 9.4 points, 2.7 rebounds and 7.6 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.5 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Kel'el Ware is averaging 10.1 points, 8.8 boards and 0.6 assists.

Norman Powell is averaging 24.5 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.4 assists.

Cavaliers Leaders

Donovan Mitchell averages 30.4 points for the Cavaliers, plus 4.4 rebounds and 5.4 assists.

Per game, Jarrett Allen gives the Cavaliers 15 points, 7.7 rebounds and 1.9 assists. He also averages 1.4 steals and 1 block.

The Cavaliers receive 11.1 points per game from Jaylon Tyson, plus 4 rebounds and 1.8 assists.

The Cavaliers get 19 points per game from De'Andre Hunter, plus 5.1 boards and 2.9 assists.

Per game, Sam Merrill provides the Cavaliers 14.6 points, 1.8 boards and 2.5 assists, plus 0.5 steals and 0.1 blocks.

