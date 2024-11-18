Heat vs. 76ers NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for November 18

Heat vs. 76ers Game Info

Date: Monday, November 18, 2024

Monday, November 18, 2024 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Venue: Kaseya Center -- Miami, Florida

Kaseya Center -- Miami, Florida Coverage: NBCS-PH and FDSSUN

The Philadelphia 76ers (2-10) are 3-point underdogs as they attempt to stop a three-game losing streak when they visit the Miami Heat (5-7) on Monday, November 18, 2024 at Kaseya Center. The game airs at 7:30 PM ET on NBCS-PH and FDSSUN. The over/under for the matchup is 212.5.

Heat vs. 76ers Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Heat -3 212.5 -156 +132

Heat vs. 76ers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Heat win (51.8%)

Heat vs. 76ers Betting Trends

The Heat have covered the spread five times in 12 games with a set spread.

In the 76ers' 12 games this year, they have three wins against the spread.

Heat games have gone over the total seven times this season.

76ers games this year have gone over the total in six of 12 opportunities (50%).

Miami has covered the spread in a lower percentage of its home games than away games. It has covered zero times in four games when playing at home, and it has covered five times in eight games on the road.

In home games, the Heat exceed the over/under 50% of the time (two of four games). They hit the over more consistently on the road, topping the total in 62.5% of games (five of eight).

Against the spread, Philadelphia has had better results away (2-4-0) than at home (1-5-0).

Both at home (three of six) and away (three of six), the 76ers' games have gone over (in terms of the over/under) 50% of the time.

Heat Leaders

Bam Adebayo is averaging 17.3 points, 4 assists and 9.2 boards.

Tyler Herro's numbers on the season are 24.8 points, 4.9 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game, shooting 49.5% from the floor and 47.4% from downtown, with an average of 4.6 made treys (second in NBA).

Terry Rozier is averaging 12.9 points, 3.7 assists and 4.2 boards.

Jimmy Butler is averaging 16.1 points, 4.8 boards and 4.9 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.5 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Nikola Jovic is averaging 8.8 points, 1.3 assists and 4 boards.

76ers Leaders

Tyrese Maxey's numbers on the season are 27.6 points, 3 boards and 3.9 assists per contest. He is also draining 40.6% of his shots from the field and 28.6% from 3-point range, with an average of 3.1 triples.

The 76ers are receiving 10.9 points, 5.7 boards and 2.7 assists per game from Caleb Martin.

Kelly Oubre Jr. averages 13.8 points, 4.7 boards and 1.2 assists. He is making 40.9% of his shots from the floor and 26.8% from 3-point range, with 1.3 treys per game.

The 76ers get 14.8 points per game from Jared McCain, plus 2 boards and 2.4 assists.

Per game, Andre Drummond provides the 76ers 8.5 points, 9.5 rebounds and 0.5 assists, plus 1.3 steals and 0.5 blocks.

