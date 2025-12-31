Hawks vs. Timberwolves Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 31

Hawks vs. Timberwolves Game Info

Date: Wednesday, December 31, 2025

Wednesday, December 31, 2025 Time: 3 p.m. ET

3 p.m. ET Venue: State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia Coverage: FDSSE, FDSNX, WANF, and Peachtree Sports Network

The Atlanta Hawks (15-19) are underdogs (+3.5) in their attempt to stop a seven-game losing streak when they host the Minnesota Timberwolves (21-12) at 3 p.m. ET on Wednesday, December 31, 2025 at State Farm Arena. The contest airs on FDSSE, FDSNX, WANF, and Peachtree Sports Network. The point total is 243.5 for the matchup.

Hawks vs. Timberwolves Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Timberwolves -3.5 243.5 -166 +140

Hawks vs. Timberwolves Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Timberwolves win (62.4%)

Hawks vs. Timberwolves Betting Trends

The Timberwolves have put together a record of 13-20-0 against the spread this season.

The Hawks have 16 wins against the spread in 34 games this year.

Timberwolves games have gone over the total 15 times out of 34 chances this season.

Hawks games this season have gone over the total in 20 of 34 opportunities (58.8%).

Against the spread, Minnesota has performed worse when playing at home, covering seven times in 18 home games, and six times in 15 road games.

In terms of over/unders, the Timberwolves hit the over less consistently at home, as they've eclipsed the total six times in 18 opportunities this season (33.3%). In road games, they have hit the over nine times in 15 opportunities (60%).

This season, Atlanta is 5-11-0 at home against the spread (.312 winning percentage). On the road, it is 11-7-0 ATS (.611).

In 2025-26 a lower percentage of the Hawks' games have finished above the over/under at home (50%, eight of 16) compared to on the road (66.7%, 12 of 18).

Timberwolves Leaders

Julius Randle is averaging 22.4 points, 7 boards and 5.9 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.2 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Anthony Edwards is averaging 29.1 points, 5 rebounds and 3.7 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.4 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

Rudy Gobert averages 11.2 points, 11 boards and 1.8 assists, shooting 71.6% from the floor (first in NBA).

Naz Reid is averaging 14.3 points, 6.2 boards and 2.4 assists.

Donte DiVincenzo is averaging 13.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 4 assists.

Hawks Leaders

Jalen Johnson's numbers on the season are 23.7 points, 10.4 boards and 8.4 assists per game. He is also sinking 52.2% of his shots from the field and 36.7% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.6 triples.

Onyeka Okongwu's numbers on the season are 16.4 points, 7.8 boards and 3.2 assists per game. He is making 48.9% of his shots from the field and 35.6% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.9 triples.

The Hawks are getting 11.5 points, 6.5 boards and 5.8 assists per game from Dyson Daniels.

Nickeil Alexander-Walker's numbers on the season are 20.6 points, 3.4 rebounds and 3.3 assists per contest. He is sinking 45.1% of his shots from the floor and 37.9% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.9 triples.

The Hawks are receiving 10.7 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game from Zaccharie Risacher.

For more NBA betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's NBA home page.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, DeMarcus "Boogie" Cousins and Chandler Parsons weekdays at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/research/tv-and-podcast.