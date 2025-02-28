Hawks vs. Thunder Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 28

Hawks vs. Thunder Game Info

Date: Friday, February 28, 2025

Friday, February 28, 2025 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET Venue: State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia Coverage: FDSSE and FDSOK

The Oklahoma City Thunder (47-11) are heavily favored (by 12.5 points) to build on a three-game road win streak when they visit the Atlanta Hawks (27-32) on Friday, February 28, 2025 at 7:30 p.m. ET. The point total is 241 in the matchup.

Hawks vs. Thunder Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Thunder -12.5 241 -621 +460

Hawks vs. Thunder Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Thunder win (71.3%)

Hawks vs. Thunder Betting Trends

The Thunder have registered a 35-22-1 record against the spread this season.

The Hawks are 28-31-0 against the spread this season.

Games involving the Thunder have hit the over 31 times out of 59 chances this season.

The Hawks have gone over the point total 57.6% of the time this year (34 of 59 games with a set point total).

Oklahoma City has done a better job covering the spread at home (20-9-1) than it has in road affairs (15-13-0).

The Thunder have exceeded the total more often when playing at home, hitting the over in 18 of 30 home matchups (60%). In away games, they have hit the over in 13 of 28 games (46.4%).

Against the spread, Atlanta has had better results on the road (16-16-0) than at home (12-15-0).

In terms of the over/under, Hawks games have gone over more often at home (17 of 27, 63%) than on the road (17 of 32, 53.1%).

Thunder Leaders

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 32.4 points, 6.2 assists and 5.2 boards.

Jalen Williams is averaging 21 points, 5.5 boards and 5.1 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.7 steals (sixth in NBA) and 0.7 blocked shots.

Isaiah Hartenstein is averaging 10.9 points, 3.9 assists and 11.4 boards.

Aaron Wiggins is averaging 11.3 points, 3.7 boards and 1.6 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Luguentz Dort's numbers on the season are 9.6 points, 4.1 boards and 1.6 assists per game, shooting 42.1% from the field and 39.5% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.1 made 3-pointers.

Hawks Leaders

Trae Young's numbers on the season are 23.9 points, 3.1 rebounds and 11.4 assists per game. He is also sinking 40.6% of his shots from the field and 33.1% from 3-point range, with an average of 2.9 triples.

Per game, Dyson Daniels provides the Hawks 14 points, 5.6 rebounds and 4 assists. He also averages 3.1 steals (first in NBA) and 0.8 blocks.

Per game, Jalen Johnson gives the Hawks 18.9 points, 10 boards and 5 assists, plus 1.6 steals and 1 block.

Onyeka Okongwu's numbers on the season are 12.3 points, 8 rebounds and 2.2 assists per contest. He is sinking 56.7% of his shots from the floor.

The Hawks receive 9.2 points per game from Clint Capela, plus 8.8 rebounds and 1.2 assists.

