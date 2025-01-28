Hawks vs. Rockets Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 28

Hawks vs. Rockets Game Info

Date: Tuesday, January 28, 2025

Tuesday, January 28, 2025 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Venue: State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia Coverage: FDSSE and SCHN

The Atlanta Hawks (22-24) are underdogs (by 6 points) to stop a three-game home losing streak when they host the Houston Rockets (31-14) on Tuesday, January 28, 2025 at 7:30 PM ET. The matchup has a point total of 226.5.

Hawks vs. Rockets Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Rockets -6 226.5 -230 +190

Hawks vs. Rockets Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Rockets win (65%)

Hawks vs. Rockets Betting Trends

The Rockets have covered the spread 27 times over 45 games with a set spread.

In the Hawks' 46 games this season, they have 19 wins against the spread.

This season, Rockets games have hit the over 25 times out of 46 chances.

The Hawks have gone over the point total 58.7% of the time this season (27 of 46 games with a set point total).

At home, Houston owns a worse record against the spread (12-9-1) compared to its ATS record on the road (15-8-0).

The Rockets have gone over the total less consistently at home, hitting the over in 10 of 22 home matchups (45.5%). In road games, they have hit the over in 15 of 23 games (65.2%).

Atlanta's winning percentage against the spread at home is .381 (8-13-0). On the road, it is .440 (11-14-0).

In terms of the over/under, Hawks games have gone over more frequently at home (15 of 21, 71.4%) than on the road (12 of 25, 48%).

Rockets Leaders

Alperen Sengun averages 19.2 points, 10.4 boards and 5.1 assists.

Jalen Green is averaging 21.2 points, 2.8 assists and 4.3 rebounds.

Fred VanVleet is averaging 15.2 points, 5.9 assists and 4 rebounds.

Amen Thompson is averaging 13.7 points, 8.1 boards and 2.7 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.4 steals and 1.1 blocked shots.

Dillon Brooks averages 13.4 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists, shooting 41.7% from the floor and 38.4% from beyond the arc, with 2.3 made 3-pointers per contest.

Hawks Leaders

Trae Young averages 22.8 points, 3.4 boards and 11.5 assists. He is also sinking 40.1% of his shots from the floor and 34.5% from beyond the arc, with 2.9 triples per contest.

The Hawks are getting 18.9 points, 10 boards and 5 assists per game from Jalen Johnson.

The Hawks are receiving 13.5 points, 5.2 boards and 3.6 assists per game from Dyson Daniels.

The Hawks are getting 9.4 points, 9 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game from Clint Capela.

The Hawks are getting 11.7 points, 7.8 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game from Onyeka Okongwu.

