Hawks vs. Pacers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 6

Hawks vs. Pacers Game Info

Date: Thursday, March 6, 2025

Thursday, March 6, 2025 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET Venue: State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia Coverage: FDSSE and FDSIN

The Indiana Pacers (35-25) are favored by 2.5 points against the Atlanta Hawks (28-34) on Thursday, March 6, 2025 at 7:30 p.m. ET. The matchup airs on FDSSE and FDSIN. The matchup's point total is set at 247.

Hawks vs. Pacers Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Pacers -2.5 247 -134 +114

Hawks vs. Pacers Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Pacers win (56.8%)

Hawks vs. Pacers Betting Trends

The Pacers have compiled a 29-29-2 record against the spread this season.

The Hawks are 29-33-0 against the spread this season.

Games involving the Pacers have hit the over 33 times out of 62 chances this season.

Hawks games this season have gone over the total in 37 of 62 opportunities (59.7%).

Indiana owns a better record against the spread when playing at home (15-13-1) than it does on the road (14-16-1).

The Pacers have gone over the total in 17 of 29 home games (58.6%), compared to 16 of 31 road games (51.6%).

Atlanta has been better against the spread away (17-16-0) than at home (12-17-0) this year.

In 2024-25, a higher percentage of the Hawks' games have finished above the over/under at home (65.5%, 19 of 29) compared to away (54.5%, 18 of 33).

Pacers Leaders

Tyrese Haliburton averages 18.5 points, 3.5 rebounds and 8.9 assists, shooting 46.8% from the field and 39% from beyond the arc, with 3.1 made treys per contest.

Pascal Siakam's numbers on the season are 20.6 points, 7.2 boards and 3.3 assists per contest, shooting 52.1% from the floor and 40.2% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.7 made 3-pointers.

Myles Turner averages 15.5 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.6 assists, shooting 47.5% from the field and 40.8% from beyond the arc, with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game.

Bennedict Mathurin's numbers on the season are 16.2 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.9 assists per contest, shooting 47.5% from the floor and 34.5% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.4 made 3-pointers.

T.J. McConnell is averaging 9.7 points, 4.5 assists and 2.4 boards.

Hawks Leaders

Per game, Trae Young gives the Hawks 23.6 points, 3.1 rebounds and 11.5 assists. He also averages 1.2 steals and 0.2 blocks.

Per game, Dyson Daniels gives the Hawks 14 points, 5.6 boards and 4.1 assists. He also averages 3 steals (first in NBA) and 0.8 blocks.

Per game, Onyeka Okongwu gives the Hawks 12.5 points, 8.2 boards and 2.2 assists, plus 0.8 steals and 0.9 blocks.

The Hawks are getting 18.9 points, 10 rebounds and 5 assists per game from Jalen Johnson.

The Hawks are receiving 9 points, 8.6 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game from Clint Capela.

