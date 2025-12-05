Hawks vs. Nuggets Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 5

Hawks vs. Nuggets Game Info

Date: Friday, December 5, 2025

Friday, December 5, 2025 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET Venue: State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia Coverage: FDSSE and ALT

The Denver Nuggets (15-6) visit the Atlanta Hawks (13-10) after winning eight home road in a row. The Nuggets are favored by 8.5 points in the contest, which starts at 7:30 p.m. ET on Friday, December 5, 2025. The matchup has an over/under of 236.5.

Hawks vs. Nuggets Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Nuggets -8.5 236.5 -310 +250

Hawks vs. Nuggets Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Nuggets win (53.6%)

Hawks vs. Nuggets Betting Trends

The Nuggets have covered the spread 13 times in 21 games with a set spread.

Against the spread, the Hawks are 12-11-0 this season.

Nuggets games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under 14 times out of 23 chances this season.

Hawks games this season have eclipsed the over/under 12 times in 23 opportunities (52.2%).

Denver has done a better job covering the spread when playing on the road (8-3-0) than it has in home games (5-5-0).

The Nuggets have eclipsed the total in a higher percentage of games at home (70%) than road games (63.6%).

Atlanta has performed better against the spread on the road (9-5-0) than at home (3-6-0) this season.

In 2025-26 a lower percentage of the Hawks' games have finished above the over/under at home (44.4%, four of nine) compared to on the road (57.1%, eight of 14).

Nuggets Leaders

Nikola Jokic is averaging 28.7 points, 12.6 boards and 11.1 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.4 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

Jamal Murray averages 24.7 points, 4.6 boards and 6.6 assists, shooting 50.3% from the floor and 45.2% from beyond the arc (10th in NBA), with 3.3 made 3-pointers per contest (10th in league).

Peyton Watson is averaging 10.4 points, 1.7 assists and 5 rebounds.

Cameron Johnson is averaging 11.1 points, 3.4 boards and 2.3 assists.

Tim Hardaway Jr. is averaging 11.9 points, 1.5 assists and 1.8 rebounds.

Hawks Leaders

Per game, Jalen Johnson gives the Hawks 23.2 points, 10 rebounds and 7.3 assists. He also averages 1.6 steals (10th in league) and 0.4 blocks.

The Hawks receive 16 points per game from Onyeka Okongwu, plus 7.4 rebounds and 3 assists.

The Hawks are getting 10.5 points, 6.3 boards and 5.8 assists per game from Dyson Daniels.

Nickeil Alexander-Walker averages 20.4 points, 3.4 boards and 3.5 assists. He is draining 46.2% of his shots from the field and 38.7% from beyond the arc, with 2.8 triples per game.

Kristaps Porzingis averages 18.7 points, 5.9 boards and 3.3 assists. He is sinking 48.1% of his shots from the field and 33.9% from 3-point range, with 1.7 treys per game.

