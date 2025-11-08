Hawks vs. Lakers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 8

Hawks vs. Lakers Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 8, 2025

Saturday, November 8, 2025 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Venue: State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia Coverage: FDSSE, SportsNet LA, and NBA TV

The Los Angeles Lakers (7-2) visit the Atlanta Hawks (4-5) after winning four road games in a row. The Lakers are favored by 3.5 points in the matchup, which begins at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday, November 8, 2025. The matchup has an over/under of 231.5.

Hawks vs. Lakers Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Lakers -3.5 231.5 -154 +130

Hawks vs. Lakers Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Lakers win (55.3%)

Hawks vs. Lakers Betting Trends

The Lakers have covered the spread in a matchup seven times this season (7-2-0).

The Hawks have played nine games, with three wins against the spread.

Games involving the Lakers have hit the over eight times this season.

Hawks games this year have gone over the point total four times in nine opportunities (44.4%).

In home games, Los Angeles sports a worse record against the spread (3-2-0) compared to its ATS record in away games (4-0-0).

The Lakers have exceeded the over/under more often when playing at home, hitting the over in five of five home matchups (100%). In road games, they have hit the over in three of four games (75%).

In 2025-26 against the spread, Atlanta has a lower winning percentage at home (.250, 1-3-0 record) than away (.400, 2-3-0).

Hawks games have finished above the over/under 50% of the time at home (two of four), and 40% of the time on the road (two of five).

Lakers Leaders

Luka Doncic averages 40 points, 11 boards and 9.2 assists.

Deandre Ayton is averaging 17.5 points, 1.1 assists and 8.4 rebounds.

Jake Laravia averages 12.1 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.8 assists.

Rui Hachimura is averaging 16.7 points, 3.9 boards and 1.6 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Marcus Smart is averaging 10.3 points, 3.4 assists and 2.3 boards.

Hawks Leaders

Jalen Johnson's numbers on the season are 20.6 points, 8.4 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game. He is also draining 57.9% of his shots from the field.

Per game, Onyeka Okongwu gets the Hawks 13.1 points, 8.7 rebounds and 2.1 assists. He also averages 0.6 steals and 0.9 blocks.

The Hawks are getting 9.8 points, 6 boards and 4.2 assists per game from Dyson Daniels.

Per game, Nickeil Alexander-Walker gives the Hawks 17.6 points, 2.6 rebounds and 3.2 assists, plus 1 steal and 0.8 blocks.

Per game, Kristaps Porzingis gives the Hawks 17.6 points, 6.3 boards and 3.3 assists, plus 0.7 steals and 1.3 blocks.

