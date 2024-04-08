Hawks vs. Heat NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for April 9

Hawks vs. Heat Game Info

Date: Tuesday, April 9, 2024

Tuesday, April 9, 2024 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Venue: State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia Coverage: BSSE and BSSUN

The Miami Heat (43-35) visit the Atlanta Hawks (36-42) in a matchup of Southeast Division teams at State Farm Arena, starting at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, April 9, 2024. The Heat are 3.5-point favorites in the game, the fourth matchup between the teams this season. The matchup's over/under is 221.

Hawks vs. Heat Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Heat -3.5 -114 -106 221 -110 -110 -172 +144

Hawks vs. Heat Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Heat win (52.1%)

Hawks vs. Heat Betting Trends

The Heat have registered a 37-37-4 record against the spread this season.

The Hawks have played 78 games, with 28 wins against the spread.

This season, Heat games have hit the over 32 times.

Hawks games this year have gone over the point total 42 times in 78 opportunities (53.8%).

Miami owns a worse record against the spread when playing at home (15-23-0) than it does in road games (22-14-4).

In terms of over/unders, the Heat hit the over more consistently when playing at home, as they've eclipsed the total 19 times in 38 opportunities this season (50%). On the road, they have hit the over 13 times in 40 opportunities (32.5%).

In 2023-24 against the spread, Atlanta has a better winning percentage at home (.385, 15-24-0 record) than on the road (.333, 13-26-0).

Hawks games have gone above the over/under more frequently at home (25 times out of 39) than on the road (17 of 39) this year.

Heat Leaders

Bam Adebayo averages 19.6 points, 10.7 boards and 4 assists, shooting 51.9% from the field.

Terry Rozier's numbers on the season are 19.8 points, 4 boards and 5.6 assists per game, shooting 44.3% from the field and 36.3% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.4 made 3-pointers.

Jimmy Butler is averaging 21.2 points, 4.9 assists and 5.4 boards.

Jaime Jaquez is averaging 11.9 points, 3.8 boards and 2.5 assists.

Duncan Robinson is averaging 12.9 points, 2.5 rebounds and 2.8 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Hawks Leaders

Per game, Dejounte Murray gets the Hawks 22.4 points, 5.3 boards and 6.3 assists. He also averages 1.4 steals (eighth in league) and 0.3 blocks.

Clint Capela's numbers on the season are 11.5 points, 10.6 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest. He is sinking 57% of his shots from the field.

Per game, Bogdan Bogdanovic gets the Hawks 16.9 points, 3.5 rebounds and 3.1 assists, plus 1.2 steals and 0.3 blocks.

Jalen Johnson's numbers on the season are 16.1 points, 8.7 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game. He is sinking 50.8% of his shots from the field and 35.2% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.3 treys.

Saddiq Bey averages 13.7 points, 6.5 boards and 1.5 assists. He is sinking 41.6% of his shots from the field and 31.6% from 3-point range, with 1.8 triples per contest.

Watch FanDuel TV's new NBA show “Run It Back” with Lou Williams, Shams Charania, Michelle Beadle, and Chandler Parsons Monday-Thursday at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the FanDuel Youtube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/podcasts.