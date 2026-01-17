Hawks vs. Celtics Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 17

Hawks vs. Celtics Game Info

Date: Saturday, January 17, 2026

Saturday, January 17, 2026 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET Venue: State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia Coverage: FDSSE and NBCS-BOS

The Atlanta Hawks (20-23) are 3.5-point underdogs against the Boston Celtics (25-15) at State Farm Arena on Saturday, January 17, 2026. The game begins at 7:30 p.m. ET on FDSSE and NBCS-BOS. The matchup's point total is set at 229.5.

Hawks vs. Celtics Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Celtics -3.5 229.5 -158 +134

Hawks vs. Celtics Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Celtics win (57.8%)

Hawks vs. Celtics Betting Trends

The Celtics have registered a 22-17-1 record against the spread this season.

The Hawks are 21-22-0 against the spread this season.

This season, 17 of the Celtics' games have gone over the point total out of 43 chances.

Hawks games this year have hit the over 51.2% of the time (22 out of 43 games with a set point total).

Boston has covered the spread in a lower percentage of its home games than road games. It has covered nine times in 19 games at home, and it has covered 13 times in 21 games on the road.

When it comes to over/unders, the Celtics hit the over more consistently in home games, as they've exceeded the total nine times in 19 opportunities this season (47.4%). On the road, they have hit the over eight times in 21 opportunities (38.1%).

In 2025-26 against the spread, Atlanta has a lower winning percentage at home (.389, 7-11-0 record) than on the road (.560, 14-11-0).

In terms of the over/under, Hawks games have finished over eight of 18 times at home (44.4%), and 14 of 25 on the road (56%).

Celtics Leaders

Jaylen Brown's numbers on the season are 29.4 points, 6.5 boards and 4.9 assists per game, shooting 49.1% from the field and 37.3% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.2 made treys.

Derrick White averages 18.4 points, 4.4 rebounds and 5.2 assists.

Payton Pritchard averages 16.6 points, 4.5 rebounds and 5.4 assists.

Neemias Queta is averaging 10.1 points, 1.4 assists and 8.3 rebounds.

Anfernee Simons' numbers on the season are 14.1 points, 2.4 boards and 2.6 assists per game, shooting 44.1% from the field and 40.5% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.7 made 3-pointers.

Hawks Leaders

Per game, Jalen Johnson gives the Hawks 23.1 points, 10.1 boards and 8.1 assists. He also averages 1.3 steals and 0.5 blocks.

Onyeka Okongwu's numbers on the season are 16.3 points, 7.9 rebounds and 3.4 assists per contest. He is sinking 48.2% of his shots from the field and 36% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2 treys.

Per game, Dyson Daniels gives the Hawks 11.7 points, 6.6 rebounds and 6.1 assists, plus 1.9 steals (third in league) and 0.5 blocks.

Per game, Nickeil Alexander-Walker provides the Hawks 20.5 points, 3.6 boards and 3.4 assists, plus 1.1 steals and 0.6 blocks.

The Hawks are getting 18.8 points, 3.4 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game from CJ McCollum.

