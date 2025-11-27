Hawks vs. Cavaliers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 28

Hawks vs. Cavaliers Game Info

Date: Friday, November 28, 2025

Friday, November 28, 2025 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET Venue: State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia Coverage: FDSSE and FDSOH

The Cleveland Cavaliers (12-7) are favored by 5.5 points against the Atlanta Hawks (11-8) on Friday, November 28, 2025 at 7:30 p.m. ET. The matchup airs on FDSSE and FDSOH. The matchup's over/under is set at 238.5.

Hawks vs. Cavaliers Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Cavaliers -5.5 238.5 -220 +184

Hawks vs. Cavaliers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Cavaliers win (59.9%)

Hawks vs. Cavaliers Betting Trends

The Cavaliers have put together a record of 7-12-0 against the spread this season.

In the Hawks' 19 games this year, they have nine wins against the spread.

Cavaliers games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under eight times this season.

The Hawks have eclipsed the over/under 52.6% of the time this year (10 of 19 games with a set point total).

Cleveland owns a worse record against the spread in home games (4-7-0) than it does in road games (3-5-0).

The Cavaliers have hit the over on the over/under in a lower percentage of home games (27.3%) than road tilts (62.5%).

In 2025-26 against the spread, Atlanta has a lower winning percentage at home (.286, 2-5-0 record) than on the road (.583, 7-5-0).

In 2025-26 a lower percentage of the Hawks' games have finished above the over/under at home (42.9%, three of seven) than away (58.3%, seven of 12).

Cavaliers Leaders

Donovan Mitchell is averaging 29.9 points, 5.5 assists and 4.8 rebounds.

Evan Mobley's numbers on the season are 18.7 points, 8.7 rebounds and 3.9 assists per contest, shooting 49.6% from the field and 36% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.5 made treys.

De'Andre Hunter is averaging 18.1 points, 2.8 assists and 4.8 boards.

Jarrett Allen is averaging 14.8 points, 7.6 rebounds and 1.9 assists.

Jaylon Tyson is averaging 11.3 points, 4.6 boards and 1.8 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

Hawks Leaders

Jalen Johnson averages 21.5 points, 9.5 rebounds and 7 assists. He is also draining 54.7% of his shots from the field and 38.6% from 3-point range, with 1.3 triples per game.

Dyson Daniels averages 9.9 points, 6.4 rebounds and 5.7 assists. He is also sinking 48.6% of his shots from the floor.

The Hawks are receiving 16.4 points, 7.1 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game from Onyeka Okongwu.

Per game, Nickeil Alexander-Walker gets the Hawks 18.6 points, 3.1 boards and 3.6 assists, plus 0.9 steals and 0.9 blocks.

Per game, Kristaps Porzingis gets the Hawks 18.7 points, 5.9 rebounds and 3.3 assists, plus 0.4 steals and 1.6 blocks.

